This week’s Xbox Developer Direct show was poised to be precisely as boring as I thought it would be — which, to be fair, they did warn me about ahead of time. But then they had to go and shadow-drop one of the most delightful games I’ve seen in a long time right in the middle of the show. Hi-Fi Rush looks like the kind of action game I would love, but I realized just how much I wanted it the instant I got it into my greedy mitts. That’s the best kind of surprise — and now I want more just like it.

Funnily enough, it seemed that the other game to make a big splash this week was an old one: Goldeneye 007, which brought its aging self over to Game Pass and Switch. I tease, but it’s nice to see that an older yet iconic game can be brought to modern consoles without needing a bells-and-whistles remake. Those are nice when we can get them — and I’m going to devour Dead Space when I have the chance — but nobody has the time or money to remake everything.

On a slightly more wistful note, Neil Druckmann said in an interview that Naughty Dog is not interested in making more Uncharted games and probably won’t make The Last of Us Part 3 either. I’m fine with the latter, as I was satisfied with how Part 2 ended. However, I miss Uncharted’s action and whimsy. I wanted to see where it would go with either Chloe or Nate’s daughter Cassie in the lead. And The Last of Us is hardly dead, as HBO just signed the show for a second season.

On a personal note, I went from idling with one game a week to having all of the games dumped in my lap. I’ve already published my review-in-progress of Forspoken — and I want to finish the game and review, out of respect for the developers if nothing else. I’m not exactly sure how I’m going to find the time to do that with Fire Emblem Engage, Dead Space and Hi-Fi Rush all jockeying for my attention. It’s nice to be spoiled for choice.

