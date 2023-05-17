Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Hiber, the company behind the popular virtual experience platform HiberWorld, has opened access to Hiber3D, a tech stack designed to accelerate the adoption of the 3D web.

Hiber is opening its tech stack up for the largest community of developers in the world to easily create interconnected virtual worlds and publish them anywhere.

Hiber3D is powered by one of the smallest yet powerful 3D engines available in the market at less than 5MB, making it compatible across all major mobile, tablet, and desktop browsers, as well as native apps, PCs, and consoles.

The platform features easy-to-use creator tools that cater to all levels of expertise, including a no-code tool for consumers and the Hiber3D Development Kit (HDK) for the 17 million-plus worldwide web development community, which launched today.

Hiber3D aims to let web devs express themselves in 3D.

Hiber3D provides creators with access to an extensive 3D asset library and a set of out-of-the-box services, including multiplayer, character controls, chat, customizable avatars from Ready Player Me, Web3 rails, payment rails, and commerce connections, giving them what they need to easily build, manage, and monetize their own virtual presence on the 3D web.

Leveraging Hiber3D’s embed feature, creators can build on their most valuable virtual real estate, their website, and consumers can interact with brands through embedded 3D experiences without leaving the sites they’re familiar with. Creators can simultaneously connect their worlds to the HiberWorld platform to leverage the growing community, where Hiber3D has enabled the creation of almost five million virtual experiences through its no-code creation tool.

Hiber3D has already been put to effective use by its partners, including anotherblock and iamrunbox, who created captivating brand experiences that were directly integrated into their websites.

”Our collaboration with Hiber confirmed the power of embracing immersive experiences to engage with our customers and bring our brand to life,” said Ida Malm of iamrunbox, in a statement. “With seamless integration into our website during a major campaign, the process was remarkably straightforward. Moreover, linking this experience to HiberWorld opened up a whole new audience for us, expanding our reach.”

Hiber is planning to announce several major brand partnerships in the coming months, with a strong emphasis on commerce and web3 as key areas of focus for its continued growth and development.

“With Hiber3D, we’re giving creators of all skill levels the tools they need to build, manage, and monetize their own virtual presence on the emerging 3D web,” said Michael Yngfors, CEO of Hiber, in a statement. “With open access to the full suite of browser-based technology, we believe Hiber3D is set to accelerate the adoption of the 3D web and usher in a new era of immersive 3D experiences.”

Hiber, founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, offers Hiber3D, a platform that enables brands, artists, musicians, influencers, and creators to build, manage and monetize their own virtual world presence on the 3D web. Hiber3D is already powering HiberWorld, a platform for people to play and create interactive 3D experiences on mobile devices and PCs. The HiberWorld platform already hosts almost five million virtual experiences.

Hiber is backed by a range of top investors in consumer technology, gaming, and blockchain, including EQT Ventures, Luminar Ventures, Konvoy Ventures, CMT Digital, Dreamcraft Ventures, GFR Fund, SYBO, and others.