Hideo Kojima officially drew the curtain back on his new game at The Game Awards. Death Stranding 2 is a sequel to his previous title, though the trailer did not specify when the game would release (though cinematics shown were captured on PlayStation 5).

Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux return as Sam and Fragile, respectively. Troy Baker, who played Higgs Monahan in the previous game, also returns. The plot appears to follow the kidnapping of former Bridge Baby Lou, as she disappears from Fragile’s arms at the beginning of the trailer. As always with Kojima, it’s difficult to assess the story from the trailer. We also know from teaser images that Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna will be part of the game in some capacity.

Death Stranding was one of several PlayStation titles to make the jump to PC. Other announcements at The Game Awards include The Last of Us Part 1 and Returnal also being similarly ported.