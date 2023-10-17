GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Shane Chen, the inventor of the hoverboard, has unveiled a new two-wheeled electric car as well as an enhanced hoberboard.

Chen, based in Camas, Washington, is widely known for his groundbreaking electric rideables. His latest creation is called Shane, which has two parallel wheels balanced in the middle. This vehicle is designed to embrace the laws of physics. His company is Inventist.

In a press release, Chen said it can deliver a futuristic driving experience for urban and highway motorists, marking a significant milestone in the history of automotive engineering.

Chen, a prolific inventor with 76 patents to his name, including the original Hoverboard, Solowheel, Orbitwheels, Powerwing, and Aquaskipper, is known for his active lifestyle and imaginative approach to enhancing everyday activities through practical yet visionary inventions.

The Shane electric car can reach high speeds.

Chen said the Shane car is an efficient two-wheeled car concept designed for everyday driving. The concept’s unique approach, in which the wheels automatically react in relation to the car body to maintain perfect balance, enables the vehicle to safely travel at high speeds, a feat previously unattainable by two-wheeled cars.

I asked Chen how the car stays balanced. In an email reply, Chen said the parallel wheels have a shifting center of gravity that counters the driving and braking torque to keep the car upright, making it as stable and safe as being on four wheels.

He noted there are two in-wheel motors, and also a very small one (like a backup motor) that helps shift the weight. There is also a spring loaded in the car, and a sensor that helps the car stay parallel to the ground. There may be a little tilt, but the car is very heavy so it should balance out its passengers.

I also asked Chen how fast it can go and what mileage range it has. He noted these questions cannot be answered right now, as they’re dependent on what the car engineers, designers and manufacturers choose to do with it beyond the concept phase.

Key features of the Shane concept include:

Stability: The shifting center of gravity relative to the wheels counterbalances driving and braking torque, ensuring the car remains level and providing a safe and stable driving experience comparable to four-wheeled vehicles.

Maneuverability: Shane eliminates the need for a complex front-wheel steering system. Instead, it achieves easy maneuverability and parking through two-wheel differential speed control.

Energy Efficiency: The car features large wheels that minimize rolling resistance and in-wheel regenerative shocks that save damping energy, effectively recharging the battery.

“Two-wheeled cars have historically lacked practicality and stability for everyday driving, but with Shane, that changes. I am thrilled to introduce a two-wheeled car concept that combines high speeds with energy efficiency,” said Chen, in a statement. “I firmly believe that Shane will revolutionize mobility, and I eagerly anticipate collaborating with partners to bring this concept to fruition.”

Hovertrax II

Hovertrax II lets you stand on it when the power is off.

In addition to the Shane car concept, Chen is also unveiling the Hovertrax II, an enhanced hoverboard with increased stability on rough surfaces beyond streets and sidewalks. Notably, this new hoverboard allows users to stand on it even when the power is off, enhancing convenience and usability.

For those interested in licensing or participating in the development of Shane, you can contact him at Inventist.

The inventor

Chen immigrated to the United States in 1986 in pursuit of the American Dream. He has been tirelessly inventing ever since. His colorful history of inventions has garnered awards at prestigious events such as CES, INPEX, ISPO, and The History Channel.

Notably, one of his scientific instruments has even been utilized by NASA aboard the International Space Station. Chen’s original Hoverboard is currently featured in a new exhibit at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, cementing his status as a pioneer in the world of innovative transportation solutions.