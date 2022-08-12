Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Warner Bros announced that it is delaying its upcoming Harry Potter-based RPG, Hogwarts Legacy. While it lacked a hard release date, the publisher had previously set the launch for sometime in 2022’s holiday season. Now it’s set to roll out on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

According to the delay announcement on Twitter, the publisher is still deciding on a Nintendo Switch launch date. The announcement reads, “The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible gameplay experience.”

Warner Bros has already delayed the game multiple times since its original launch sometime in 2021. Portkey Games dropped some gameplay footage at a State of Play earlier this year, but there has been very little news since then.

Hogwarts Legacy joins the company of several other games delayed to the next year (or some indeterminate point in the future). Warner Bros. also delayed its other major release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, to 2023. Other major delays include The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Starfield and Redfall.