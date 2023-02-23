Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Warner Bros. Interactive and Avalanche Software revealed today that their recently launched Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, has sold over 12 million units within its first two weeks of launch. It also made $850 million in global sales. The title also set records on Twitch, being the biggest single-player game launch on the streaming platform. It hit 1.28 million concurrent players at its peak.

According to Warner Bros., Hogwarts Legacy is now the most successful game in the Wizarding World/Harry Potter franchise. David Haddad, president of Warner Bros Games, said in a statement, “Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign.”

The publisher also revealed players have put 280 million hours into Hogwarts Legacy already. In addition to the game’s success, Warner Bros also reported a rise in engagement with the overall franchise, including a 300% rise in traffic on Wizarding World websites.

The game’s launch has been shrouded by controversy, with some gamers calling for a boycott over the alleged transphobic views of the Wizarding World creator, J.K. Rowling. While Rowling did not have active involvement in Hogwarts Legacy’s development, she benefits financially from its success.