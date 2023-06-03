Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

I’m back from GamesBeat Summit only a few days and Meta decides to not only drop a new headset — the Quest 3 — on me but also several game trailers. I’m generally not one to get too hyped about VR games, but the slate they showed us at the Meta Gaming Showcase wasn’t too shabby. Strangely, the game I’m most excited about is the remake of The 7th Guest, if only because it’s one of the last games I would have predicted getting a VR remake.

Out of the other games on the list, the one that caught my eye was Vampire: The Masquerade — Justice. Perhaps I’m just hungry for a new Vampire game (no, not a vampire game; sorry, Redfall), but I thought it might actually be fun if (and this is a big if) the developers can nail the intensity and attitude I’ve come to associate with the franchise. The other game that caught my eye was, strangely, UNDERDOGS. I’m all about a fun mech game, and that one looks like it might have some juice to it.

To change topics a bit, Happy Pride Month, everyone! Now’s the time for game publishers to push out everything rainbow-colored. Just so everyone is aware, the Queer Games Bundle from itch.io is now available, and Dontnod’s Tell Me Why is free on Steam. Zynga is also partnering with the It Gets Better Project on some Pride Month events and employee spotlights.

In personal news, I’m going to be diving into both Diablo IV (in early access) and Street Fighter VI. Having both of those games available at once does make for an unusual weekend — but an entertaining one, if nothing else. I’m also going to check out the System Shock Remake at some point, because I need to see if Shodan’s horror show still holds up after all this time. Hmm, an evil AI story — that doesn’t seem amusingly topical right now, does it?

What to play this week

What’s new:

Street Fighter VI

System Shock Remake

Killer Frequency

Super Mega Baseball 4

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie

Farworld Pioneers

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

New on subscription services:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Xbox Game Pass)

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Xbox Game Pass)

The Big Con (Xbox Game Pass)

Adios (Xbox Games With Gold)

Sengoku 2 (Prime Gaming)

Mutation Nation (Prime Gaming)

Perish (Amazon Luna+)

Haven (Amazon Luna+)

Batman: Arkham Knight (Luna Prime)

Citizen Sleeper (Luna Prime)

Monster Harvest (Luna Prime)

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Luna Prime)