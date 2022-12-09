Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.
Sony’s Horizon: Call of the Mountain debuts on February 22, 2023, on the PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality system.
Sony made the announcement at The Game Awards today. The game takes the world of Aloy and the Horizon game series into VR for the first time, and it’s clearly something that Sony hopes will sell lots of its PSVR 2 VR headsets.
Guerrilla Games first showed off the game in January 2022 at CES, so this title has been cooking for a while.
