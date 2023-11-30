Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Horizon has launched Sequence Builder, a full-stack, no-code dashboard that makes it easier for game developers to manage their Web3 games.

Toronto-based Horizon makes its own Web3 games such as Skyweaver and it also makes tools to support Web3 game development through its Sequence division.

Sam Barberie, head of strategy and partnerships at Sequence, said in an interview with GamesBeat that the company has figured out the challenges of making Web3 games and has produced Sequence Builder to simplify management and unite fragmented tools.

Barberie said work began on Sequence as a tech stack as far back to when the company began in 2017, as the company started building Skyweaver. It was made to power live operations, a full stack for a game and handle the infrastructure for onboarding new games and updates. Horizon was one of our 25 Game Changers announced on a top game startups list created by Lightspeed and GamesBeat.

“Onboarding is an issue, like a developer saying I’m going to build half my game on Unity and half on Unreal,” Barberie said. “It’s just never going to work. So Sequence Builder takes a lot of those software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs) and innovated in a number of ways.”

Planet Mojo is using Sequence Builder.

Sequence Builder aims to unlock the gates to mass-market Web3 gaming, which has been a tough nut to crack because of the complexity of blockchain technology, lack of familiarity among many players about the benefits of Web3 such as owning digital content, and outright resistance from gamers and developers who believe the blockchain industry is full of scammers.

“The idea behind the stack is to not only give developers a one stop shop, but to remove all these third-party dependencies that we typically see, which result in really game-breaking and experience-breaking snags,” Barberie said.

Horizon is serious about the blockchain revolution and believes adoption is a matter of educating gamers and enabling gaming studios, both established and indie, to harness the complexities of Web3 technology effortlessly. The platform, stemming from the minds that pioneered account abstraction technology, is already championed by industry leaders like Mighty Bear Games and BoomLand, driving innovation and being played by millions of gamers.

Web3 technology presents a lucrative avenue for game publishers, boasting higher retention rates, enhanced conversion metrics, and increased user spending compared to conventional gaming titles.

For instance, Hunters On-Chain, a web-powered action RPG developed by BoomLand, witnessed a staggering 4.5 times surge in D30 retention (the number of players still playing after 30 days). It also saw a 7.2 times higher average revenue per user (ARPU), and amplified spending from high-value players.

Sequence Builder’s implementation facilitated these big achievements, saving game studios invaluable time and resources.

Peter Kieltyka, CEO at Sequence and Horizon, said in a statement “Sequence Builder marks the pinnacle of our efforts—an embodiment of empowerment, creativity, and growth for the web3 gaming ecosystem. This revolutionary dashboard enables developers to seamlessly embed web3 items, marketplaces, data, and experiences into their games, initiating a transformative era of gaming innovation.”

More details on Sequence Builder

You can set up a marketplace in 60 seconds in Sequence Builder.

Sequence Builder facilitates engaging player onboarding experiences, incorporating self-custodial Web3 wallets and hassle-free sign-in processes. Mighty Bear Games and Magic Eden have already leveraged Sequence for player sign-ups and logins.

Developers can launch custom marketplaces, manage digital collections, and offer unique rewards effortlessly, fostering engagement, loyalty, and new revenue streams. Esteemed gaming brands like Planet Mojo and Sunflower Land have embraced Sequence-powered marketplaces.

Sequence Builder streamlines Web3 integration, deploying pre-audited smart contracts and enabling convenient in-game transactions without any coding skills. Hunters On-Chain sponsors and batches player transactions, simplifies signup processes, and visualizes critical analytics through Sequence’s solutions.

Compatible with various chains and platforms, Sequence Builder extends support to Unity, Unreal Engine, mobile, and web, ensuring developers can reach gamers on multiple platforms effortlessly. Developers can launch in-game, white-label marketplaces in 90 seconds.

Mike Levine, founder at Planet Mojo, said in a statement, “Sequence Builder offers invaluable solutions, eliminating complexities in integrating web3 into our gaming journey. It opens countless possibilities for us in a few clicks, delivering an invaluable solution for the entire gaming ecosystem.”

Sequence Builder is a no-code dashboard for Web3 games.

Sequence Builder can also make it easier for developers to add Web3 features to existing Web2 games, or at least plan for such a hybrid game at the outset.

Developers can use the dashboard to go deep on smart contracts, transactions, wallets, balances, trades and more. They can also use it to do segmentation of players based on different attributes and learn more about what works for those players.

“This Sequence Builder is like a full stack with batteries included to remove a lot of the dependencies and hassles that developers have had,” Barberie said. “In the past, they needed to talk to maybe five or six vendors to accomplish a simple task which was a distraction from developing a game players love. Sequence Builder lets them focus on just building the game.”