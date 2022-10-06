Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Hot Topic is taking its first real step into the metaverse, through digital fashion in Roblox. Hot Topic is serving up the Halloween Forever Collection, a series of exclusive avatar items and virtual replicas of actual spooky clothing.

Roblox needs no introduction, really, but just in case you’re out of the loop, here’s a quick primer. Roblox is, generally speaking, the largest entry point for brands to access the metaverse. It’s a firmly established game with tens of millions of monthly active users, and it boasts interesting brand partnerships pretty often.

Roblox players can access ten exclusive Halloween-themed Hot Topic designs in the Roblox Avatar Shop. Beyond that, there are three digital pop-up shops making a home in three huge games inside Roblox. Speed Run 4, The Floor is Lava and Catalog Outfit Creator are the three, and together share an audience of over 3 billion visits.

Yeah, that’s a ‘b’. It’s difficult to emphasize just how huge Roblox is, but three individual games sharing 3 billion visits is a decent starting point.

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry. Register Here

The Hot Topic items cover cosplay hats, sunglasses, mini backpacks and more. Roblox gamers can buy these avatar items directly from the in-game virtual stores, or simply explore the whole collection. It worked with some well-known Roblox creators to digitize these designs, including Junozy, StrapCode, Matthew Del Ray and 0929lego.

Things go a step further than being able to dress up in Roblox, too. Two of the items are being produced and sold in real life. An orange and black sweater, modeled in-game by Cobra Kai’s Mary Mouser and a 90s throwback Hot Topic beanie will be available both in-person and online.

Sometimes you need a helping hand

I did mention this is Hot Topic’s first foray into the virtual world. It would be ridiculous to try and do that alone, especially when so much of the metaverse is still up in the air. Hot Topic is working with Super League Gaming to make sure this all rolls out smoothly.

“We’re very excited to launch our Roblox integration,” said Hot Topic’s Andrea Lewis, in a statement to GamesBeat. “This partnership will allow Hot Topic to create an experience that exemplifies our brand in the metaverse. Dropping this Halloween merch in the Roblox avatar shop while simultaneously offering physical replications of key items online and in Hot Topic stores is a dream scenario to satisfy Hot Topic fandom both in the Roblox ecosystem and IRL.”

I’m not usually one to get amped about fashion. These days I’ll just wear whatever. But there was a time when a serious majority of my friends rocked the goth look. To this day I still mostly stick to black clothing.

If Hot Topic manages to kick off a bit of a goth resurgence with this collection, I am all the way behind it.