House of Blueberry and Rebel Girls announced the launch of a Roblox experience featuring the digital fashion debut of Rebel Girls to inspire women and girls in gaming.

The activation features an exclusive digital fashion release, interactive game experience, dynamic content,

and virtual launch party.

As women-founded and led brands, House of Blueberry, the leading digital fashion house, and Rebel Girls, a global girl-centered media brand, created an experience for women and girls to embrace their

most authentic and confident selves. This partnership leads with an experience of positivity for girl

creators, gamers and players to celebrate themselves and their community, said Ashley Hopkins, chief creative officer at House of Blueberry in an interview with GamesBeat.

Treebook in Rebel Girs/House of Blueberry in Roblox.

“We’re super excited to be partnering with Rebel Girls, which is a women and girls media company,” said Emily Eitches, head of business development at House of Blueberry (and a speaker at our GamesBeat Summit 2023 event), in an interview with GamesBeat. “We’re both female-led businesses with very similar values and engagements.”

The Rebel Girls x House of Blueberry collaboration will take place in House of Blueberry’s shopping experience on Roblox, beginning with a launch event on Sunday, June 25 at 9 a.m. Pacific time. It will feature surprise guests and an exclusive fashion show.

The collaboration features:

An 8-piece digital fashion collection, which is also available in House of Blueberry’s experience, retails from 75 to 100 Robux (less than $1.50 per item) and includes one free user-generated content (UGC) item.

An interactive story-first, game experience featuring eleven stories from their upcoming release of

Rebel Girls Level Up, with an opportunity to earn special badges.

Rebel Girls affirmations and “love notes” users can send to community members in the experience.

The collaboration is Rebel Girls’ first metaverse activation, as part of the company’s recently announced content expansion to bring its storytelling to new platforms. To celebrate Rebel Girls Level Up (available June 27), Rebel Girls will offer an exclusive preview of digital and audio storytelling content featuring barrier-breaking women creators and gamers including cSapphire, Jay-Ann Lopez, and JennyBean among others.

“Rebel Girls was an obvious collaboration for me because they represent everything we stand for as a company,” said Hopkins. “As a company founded and run primarily by women who identify as Rebel Girls, we love their messaging. This activation is all about encouraging every girl to be her best Rebel self.”

“We are ecstatic to partner with female-owned and led House of Blueberry for our first Roblox experience, to not only celebrate women in gaming, but the entire girl gamer community,” said Jes Wolfe, Rebel Girls CEO, in a statement. “We hope that, like a lightning bolt, girls will be emboldened to light up the sky inside the House of Blueberry x Rebel Girls activation, and everywhere they go afterwards.”

Creating the experience

House of Blueberry created Roblox activation for Rebel Girls.

Hopkins’ team of designers worked on creating digital fashion that suits the Rebel Girls look. When users spawn into the world, they can interact with a lightning bolt that is part of the motif of Rebel Girls. There’s a new book from Rebel Girls coming and the activation will highlight 11 different women from the book.

It will have audio from the audiobooks and text as well. The audio part is something new for grabbing the attention of players inside Roblox. There are notes with pre-written words of affirmation for girls that players can share with each other, Hopkins said.

“I’m excited about that kind of transmedia in Roblox,” Eitches said. “It makes it into more of an educational, interactive community where you can have these individual experiences where you’re listening to an audiobook or you’re reading the text and learning about these amazing women.”

Hopkins added, “The affirmations are another way that we can bring these in-real-life components of the brand to Roblox in a way that feels very on brand. These are affirmations that they actually use in a lot of their books. The whole mission of Rebel Girls is to empower the next generation of women to be as confident as possible.”

House of Blueberry is a metaverse fashion brand with over 20 million digital assets sold across platforms such as Roblox, The Sims, and Second Life. Founded in 2012 by solo entrepreneur Mishi McDuff, Blueberry has since grown to a community of almost half a million.

Rebel Girls is a global, multi-platform empowerment brand dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident generation of girls through content, experiences, products, and community. Originating from an international best-selling children’s book, Rebel Girls amplifies stories of real-life, extraordinary women throughout history, geography, and field of excellence. With a growing community of 23 million self-identified Rebel Girls spanning more than 100 countries, the brand engages with Generation Alpha through its book series, premier app, events, and merchandise.

To date, Rebel Girls has sold more than 9 million books in 50 languages and reached 22 million digital audio listens.

House of Blueberry has branded items in Second Life and Roblox. It joined Roblox in May 2022. And the company likes to collaborate with feel-good brands that are like-minded, Hopkins said.

“We can grab hold of something that really speaks to us as a brand. They are a female-founded and female-led company,” Hopkins said. “Everybody loves Rebel Girls. And this is their first foray into gaming and the metaverse. They are definitely a 21st century multimedia brand.”

