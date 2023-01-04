Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

HP is unveiling new products at CES 2023 that are aimed at enabling hybrid experiences of work and play for today’s blended physical-digital world.

Some of the products are clearly meant for play, like the Omen gaming desktops and laptops on display at CES 2023, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas. But others have a split personality. And HP says studies show that 77% of workers prefer the hybrid life.

“Hybrid provides us with greater flexibility and freedom in our personal lives, but brings its own set of challenges for people to stay productive and connected to others,” said Alex Cho, president of Personal Systems at HP, in a statement. “HP is taking the headache out of hybrid by delivering powerful and best-in-class ecosystem experiences and industry-leading innovations – including the new HP Dragonfly Pro portfolio for freelancers, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series Wireless Earbuds for exceptional audio experiences, and the HP E-Series monitors to help take productivity to the next level – while ensuring we continue to advance our world’s most sustainable PC portfolio.”

A lot of HP’s lineup is also environmentally conscious. A case in point, one of them is the world’s first PC with recycled coffee grounds, which are used as speckles in the finish of the PC.

Omen gaming goes to the cloud

HP Omen 25L

HP is introducing cloud gaming through Omen Gaming Hub and is the first Windows PC manufacturer with an integrated Nvidia GeForce Now solution. This addition gives gamers across the globe access to play over 1,000 titles from triple-A to indie, regardless of the PC they game on.

Combined with the ability to access local games with My Games and Omen Optimizer, gamers have easier access than ever before to play their favorite titles with higher quality and framerates.

The OMEN 17 Laptop levels up to become HP’s most powerful gaming laptop with the addition of up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and latest Nvidia GeForce graphics, which utilizes Omen Tempest Cooling Technology for desktop-caliber gaming. The Omen Laptop is HP’s first to feature optical mechanical keys, which are 25 times faster than traditional.

The Omen 40L and 45L Desktops unlock new levels of extreme power with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 to enable glorious 4K visuals and blistering high FPS in resolutions used for competitive gaming. For those opting to go with the 45L, they’ll enjoy more headroom for processor overclocking thanks to the Omen Cryo Chamber, a patented CPU cooling solution that houses an all-in-one liquid cooler in a separate compartment atop the case.

The Omen 25L Desktop also gets an upgrade with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

Powering freelancers with HP Dragonfly Pro

HP Dragonfly G4

The freelancer community continues to grow exponentially, and by 2027 freelancers will make up more than 50% of the total U.S. workforce. That’s why HP is targeting its Dragonfly brand to freelancers who want better experiences in their hybrid lives.

The new HP Dragonfly Pro portfolio of laptops includes good audio, camera and touchscreen experiences; all-day battery life; and, 24/7 live concierge support and services for productivity.

The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is designed for individuals who are constantly connected to the internet, want an easy-to-use device with premium features and design, and consume a variety of content anywhere they go. This 14-inch device works to tackle it all to look your best, with an 8-MP user-facing camera in a clamshell.

It’s also Intel Evo verified for fast performance, connectivity, and charging, and allows for seamless pairing between your phone and device.

The new HP Dragonfly Pro was co-engineered with AMD using the company’s adaptive platform management framework, which optimizes performance in real-world productivity scenarios. This is also the first HP device to feature one-touch access to HP 24/7 live concierge support directly via one of the device’s four hot keys.

The Control Center hot key allows quick access to the device’s most common settings, a Camera hot key lets an individual easily adjust camera settings, and the fourth key can be customized by the individual to help optimize workflow or simple navigation.

As freelancers work to find ways to adopt and incorporate sustainable practices in their work, both devices are EPEAT Gold Registered in the U.S., leveraging recycled metals and plastics along with sustainably sourced and recyclable packaging.

Being productive in hybrid work

HP Dragonfly G4 in natural silver.

HP noted that while hybrid work is here to stay, it’s hard to stay productive in a hybrid environment. Employees now have more efficient and productive workspaces at home. People want the best PC experiences wherever they work but are finding that most office environments aren’t as enticing with

outdated technology, leading to employee frustration and productivity loss.

With today’s news, HP is trying to elevate workspaces with new devices and solutions so employees can work safely, securely, and productively.

The HP Dragonfly G4 PC is designed for hybrid workstyles, packed with the latest experiences in collaboration. Designed for corporate executives who demand high performance, connectivity and security, the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 14 and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 15 are advanced business notebooks and business convertibles for collaboration.

Enhanced by HP Presence, the HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 deliver more meaningful collaboration experiences with new intuitive video conferencing innovations to recharge hybrid work.

This includes a multi-camera experience which supports dual video streams and camera switching so users can easily show their faces and an object or a whiteboard at the same time, picture-in-picture or side-by-side. The new commercial PCs are the first business notebooks to support the simultaneous use of two cameras, HP said.

The Auto Camera Select uses intelligent face tracking to recognize which camera a user is facing to keep

audiences engaged without breaking eye contact. The HP Keystone Correction makes sharing a whiteboard or a physical document easy by automatically cropping and flattening images from the camera feed with a single click.

And HP Be Right Back lets users change their video feed to a still picture without disrupting meetings when they need a break.

Intelligent Hibernate learns PC usage patterns, so the device will go into hibernation mode automatically to minimize battery usage at the end of the workday. Over time, the PC can eventually predict when a user typically uses the device the following day and convert to modern standby mode for an instant-on

experience.

Smart Sense optimizes PC thermal performance using AI to learn and adapt to PC usage patterns. The

result is a quieter and cooler laptop that is more comfortable to work with while still delivering the power

needed to get work done.

Environmentally friendly

HP E45c G5 DQHD Curved Monitor

The newest HP Dragonfly and Elite 1000 Series PCs contain 90% recycled magnesium in the enclosure case, 5% ocean-bound plastics in the speaker enclosure, and bio-circular content such as used cooking oil to help lower CO2 emissions. All outer packing for the devices is 100% sustainably sourced, and are EPEAT Gold Registered in 23 countries, Energy Star Certified, and TCO Certified.

Completing the PC ecosystem, HP is announcing new monitors, accessories, and services. With display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 44.5 inches diagonally, the HP E-Series G5 Monitors blend seamlessly into the

home or office with sleek and elegant designs.

The series offers a variety of choices to help hybrid workers stay focused and connected with 4K resolution on select models, curved and ultrawide screens, 99% sRGB, and matching accessories. Users can work comfortably with HP Eye Ease to reduce blue light exposure, and an Ambient Light Sensor automatically adjusts the screen brightness.

The HP E45c G5 Monitor is the first 45-inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved monitor for a more immersive experience. You can replace two 24-inch QHD monitors with one massive 44.5-inch diagonal monitor with the new Virtual Dual Display feature. All monitors in this series feature 90% recycled and renewable materials, like coffee grounds and recycled aluminum.

For home workers, learners, and entertainment users, the HP M24h and M27h FHD Monitors upgrade home setups with improved ergonomics to find their perfect posture and viewing angle, so users always feel their best. It’s also the world’s first monitor series with a comfort setup guide through integrated display software.

The HP E45c G5 Curved Monitor is a 45-inch super ultrawide dual QHD monitor that delivers incredible immersion and extensive flexibility.

The HP M- Series FHD Monitors have a comfort setup guide through integrated display software.

Audio earbuds

Leveraging the power of Poly audio technology, HP is introducing the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series lineup of prograde wireless earbuds for hybrid lifestyles. Whether taking part in a conference call or listening to your favorite hits, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series provides up to five hours of talk time with adaptive active noise canceling (ANC) and WindSmart technology to block out distracting background noises.

The standard version includes a charging case that offers 10 additional hours of talk time, and the Poly Voyager Free 60+ comes with a smart charging case. The smart charge case features an OLED touch screen display with easy access to volume and mute functions, fast insight into battery life and call status, and a 3.5 mm analog input for in-flight entertainment systems.

Available in carbon black or white sand, the wireless earbuds feature a sleek, modern design for all-day comfort and flexibility. With the Poly Lens Mobile App, users can personalize their Poly device settings while IT teams can manage and receive insights.

The Voyager Free 60 Series joins Poly’s line of Bluetooth headsets. The Poly Voyager Free 60-plus Wireless Earbuds and smart charge case are the ultimate pro-grade earbuds for hybrid workers. The HP 620/625 FHD Webcam helps users look and sound their best throughout the day. This Zoom-certified FHD 1080p webcam has dual noise-reduction microphones, an adjustable field of view, and video features, including auto-focus, AI face framing, and background light enhancement. It has Windows Hello facial recognition compatibility. The webcam captures every angle with a 360-degree swivel and 90-degree tilt for extra flexibility. Sustainability features include 71% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recyclable packaging.

The HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse allows users to work where they need to with a compact design, silent clicks, and up to 90 days of battery life. With six programmable buttons for custom shortcuts, users can maximize their workflow and work seamlessly with multi-OS compatibility across three saved devices. The device is made from 60% post-consumer recycled plastics.

Engineered for the Intel Evo laptops accessories program, the mouse provides seamless connectivity and reliability when paired with Intel Evo laptops. It has an ambidextrous design.

Going carbon neutral

HP’s latest all-in-one PC.

HP Carbon Neutral Computing Services help organizations drive toward a low-carbon future with two options to offset the carbon footprint of their eligible HP business PCs. Customers can choose to offset the carbon released during production and system delivery or through the entire device lifecycle, so their PCs remain carbon neutral through the end of use.

Since 2019, HP has used more than a billion pounds of recycled materials.

The HP 14 and 15.6 inch Laptop PCs are available with either Intel or AMD Processors, and their compact design is made from ocean-bound plastics, postconsumer recycled plastics, as well as recycled metals.The HP 14 inch Laptop PC – Eco Edition uses up to 25% of the product leveraging post-consumer recycled plastics. Bio-circular content such as used cooking oil was integrated in the bottom cover of the device and this device will also feature packaging that is 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable.

The HP 24 and 27 inch All-In-One PCs also leverage unique materials, as it is the world’s first PC with recycled coffee grounds, which are used as speckles in the finish of the PC.

More than 40% of this all-in-one’s enclosure contains post-consumer recycled plastics, 75% recycled aluminum is used on the arm stand, and 100% reclaimed polyester is used on the stand base.

And for HP products, once you’re done with the device, HP Planet Partners helps to get them either reused or recycled.

HP 14 inch Eco Edition Laptop PC is made with up to 25% recycled materials, including bio-circular content like cooking oil, as well as post-consumer recycled plastics.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing and availability is shown below. Where there is no pricing, it will be available closer to availability.

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is expected to be available this spring at HP.com.

The HP Dragonfly Pro is expected to be available this spring at HP.com.

The HP Dragonfly G4 is expected to be available this spring.

The HP EliteBook 1040 G10 is expected to be available this spring.

The HP Elite x360 1040 G10 is expected to be available this spring.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 Series earbuds are expected to be available in March, starting at $299 at Poly.com and HP.com. It will also be available in a Microsoft Teams-certified version.

The HP E-Series G5 Monitors are expected to be available in January beginning at a starting price of $219 at HP.com.

The HP M-Series Monitors are expected to be available this spring for a starting price of $209 at HP.com.

The HP 620/625 FHD Webcam is expected to be available in January for $109.99 at HP.com.

The HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse is expected to be available in January for $79.99 at HP.com.

The HP 14 and 15.6 inch Laptop PCs with AMD processors are expected to be available later this month for a starting price of $419.99 and $499.99 at HP.com. The Intel versions are expected to be available later this spring.

The HP 14 inch Laptop PC – Eco Edition is expected to be available this summer at HP.com.

The HP 24 and 27 inch All-In-One PCs are expected to be available this spring at HP.com.

The OMEN 25L, 40L, and 45L Desktop PCs are expected to be available this winter.

The OMEN 17 Laptop is expected to be available in January for a starting price of $1,699.99 at HP.com.