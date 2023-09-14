We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

HP unveiled the HP Spectre, a foldable computer that can become a tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

Not satisfied with 2-in-1 devices? Well, now you can get 3-in-1 from HP. That’s a pretty interesting trick, but it costs $5,000. HP said it has unmatched flexibility and portability, and it is the world’s smallest and thinnest 17-inch foldable PC.

Beyond a demo of cool technology, the aim is to drive greater productivity and more immersive entertainment for professional users who are also consumers, said Stacy Wolff, senior vice president of personal systems design and sustainability at HP, in a press briefing.

We’re living hybrid lives between work and play, and that happens in a mobile context.

“We’ve broken this down, and the ideal device that we believe is out there is the perfect notebook. It’s also the perfect tablet. And it’s also the perfect all-in-one desktop,” Wolff said. “How do you bring all those things together? Well, the Spectre Foldable brings us that way.”

You can fold this 17-inch screen computer.

The device has a 17-inch OLED display with a foldable screen. It is only 8.5 millimeters thick at its thinnest, and it weighs only 1.3 kilograms as a screen.

“This is our first three and one. It is the perfect laptop. It is the perfect tablet and it is the perfect desktop,” Wolff said. “This product allows us to go from that creative sketch mode and tablet, to a productivity mode with a laptop. And that immersive desktop experience that you really want to have all in one form factor.”

At its smallest size, the Spectre Foldable PC can serve as a 12.3-inch laptop. It can expand to a one-and-a-half screen option or extended mode for dual-screen laptop capability.

It can also function as a 17-nich tablet with an ultra-thin design that you can hold with one hand. It’s targeted at people making presentations.

And you can also set it up as a desktop PC, with a detachable screen with a kickstand, a separate detachable keyboard. You can set it up at a coffee shop, coworking space or use it on a trip.

You can get on a Zoom call and look at another screen at the same time with

The picture above is one of the most interesting use cases to me. You can see your coworkers in a Zoom call that takes up all of your screen. But the secondary screen that lies flat on the table is something that you can look up to fetch information for the meeting. You can switch between the screens without having to have two computers open a once. That’s pretty efficient.

HP said it’s about creating a frictionless user experience. The screen is similar to foldable screens from companies like Samsung, which uses them in its Galaxy smartphones.

No additional cables are needed to charge the Bluetooth keyboard or pen with wireless charging integrated into the device. The expanded screen leverages Windows Snap and an HP enhanced mode to adapt and reconfigure the Windows layout. You can watch an IMAX movie on it in full screen or edit in Photoshop using the extended laptop mode.

The device has built-in AI for security, wellness and gesture controls. The AI chip delivers a computing experience that includes locking the computer when you walk away, waking it on approach, auto-screen dimming, and privacy alerts.

Working with the HP Spectre Foldable PC.

The device uses HP Presence 2.0 for better productivity and collaboration, with a 5-megapixel camera. It uses a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor on the Intel Evo platform.

It has Intel Iris Xe Graphics and battery life up to 12 hours in laptop mode and 11 hours in desktop mode. It has Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and 16GB of main memory and 1TB of SSD storage.

The Spectre Fold was made with eco-friendly materials. The cover and keyboard frame contain up to 90% post-industrial recycled material.

“That’s a huge amount of recycled material put into it,” Wolff said. “Along with it. We have recycled plastics, and some additional unique materials where we’ve used to give us kind of a vegan leather approach for the keyboard.”

You can preorder it today for $5,000 online or at Best Buy locations. It will be available in select countries.