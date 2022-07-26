Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Stone Blade Entertainment announced today the launch date of its upcoming title, SolForge: Fusion. The game, which it describes as a “hybrid deck-building” title, will launch in gaming and hobby stores on September 22.

SolForge: Fusion is the sequel to SolForge, the free-to-play card game Stone Blade launched in 2016. It’s the product of Richard Garfield (creator of Magic: The Gathering) and Justin Gary (CEO of Stone Blade and designer of Ascension: Deckbuilding Game). Garfield and Gary revealed SolForge: Fusion in a Kickstarter project, promising that, thanks to an “algorithmically generated card printing process,” no two Fusion decks would be the same.

Gary said in a statement, “SolForge: Fusion represents the culmination of over a decade of development from Richard [Garfield] and I to create a great game unlike any other. Players can customize truly one-of-a-kind decks to create a unique and compelling experience every time they play, whether in person or online.” Players can also fuse half-decks together to further customize their decks.

Garfield added, “Combining two procedurally generated half-decks gives an easy way to customize your deck and wildly expands the possibilities of a collection. And creating cards by fusing two halves together gives over 15K possible cards in the first set alone, more than were created in the first 20+ years of Magic: The Gathering!”

According to Stone Blade, SolForge: Fusion launches in physical from and in a digital form that can be played on PC via Tabletop Simulator.