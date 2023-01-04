Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team owned by HP, has unveiled HX3D, a new way to customize your gaming gear with some wacky designs.

You can, for instance, replace the “escape” key on your keyboard with a plastic duck. That will be a key that you never hit or miss by mistake.

The HX3D program brings gamers a range of ways to customize and personalize their favorite gaming gear by leveraging HP’s 3D printing technology. HyperX will preview examples of personalized keyboards, headsets, mice, and other gaming products during CES 2023. (HP bought HyperX in 2021 for $425 million).

Cozy Cat can come to your HyperX keyboard.

The first planned series of 3D printed peripheral upgrades are limited edition custom keycaps, designed to fit on HyperX and most other mechanical keyboards. They will be available to consumers over the coming months.

Event GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 Join the GamesBeat community online, February 1-2, to examine the findings and emerging trends within the metaverse.

Register Here

“We know gamers love customization, spending a lot of time and effort to update all kinds of in-game items, from characters to skins to weapons and beyond,” said Daniel Kelley, global head of marketing at

HyperX, in a statement. “HX3D is taking this love of personalizing a gaming experience to the physical world and enabling a wide range of fun ways to update and customize our award-winning HyperX gear.”

HyperX will collaborate with game developers, esports teams, content creators, influencers, and internal

creative teams to create and design fan-friendly products that can be used while gaming or collected as

keepsakes or cherished collectibles.

During CES 2023, HyperX will showcase its first limited edition custom keycap, based on a unique HyperX

Cozy Cat design developed by HyperX, and voted on by its gaming community. HX3D products are

produced on HP Inc. 3D printers as part of the growing cooperation with HP.

HyperX’s personalization products are manufactured using environmentally friendly re-used powder nylon. Additional keycap drops are planned throughout the year with design collaborations planned with creators, influencers, ambassadors, and other celebrity and non-endemic partners. With the introduction of HX3D, HyperX is bringing the next level of personalization to gaming.

The HyperX Cozy Cat Keycap will be available in the U.S. through HyperX.com in January 2023. Pricing for this keycap is $20.

HyperX reveals Clutch Gladiate Wired Xbox Controller and Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mice

HyperX has a new Xbox controller and gaming mouse.

In other CES 2023 news, HyperX also unveiled the HyperX Clutch Gladiate enhanced wired controller for Xbox players. It also launched its HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mice, available in wired and wireless versions.

Clutch Gladiate is HyperX’s first Xbox certified gaming controller delivering comfort and control for extended console gaming sessions.

The HyperX Clutch Gladiate controller is officially licensed under Design for Xbox. It features dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons to optimize control and adjust to different ways that various gamers play. In addition, powerful dual rumble motors add immersive and intuitive force feedback cues.

Plus, with textured grips, Clutch Gladiate provides a comfortable, secure grasp of the controller and it also features a 3.5mm stereo jack to easily connect to a wired headset.

Meanwhile, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse weighs in at 53 grams and uses a lightweight shell design that offers quicker movements. This mouse provides up to 8000Hz polling rates and delivers quick and smooth cursor movements with a high precision HyperX 26K Sensor with native DPI settings up to 26K DPI.

Pulsefire Haste 2 is also customizable with HyperX Ngenuity software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, sensor performance, and record macros. Pulsefire Haste 2 wired gaming mouse will be available in black and white colors.

Availability

The new products will be available through HyperX’s network of retail and ecommerce outlets as follows:

HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox Controller – Availability starts in March at $35.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse – Availability starts in April at $60.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse – Availability starts in April at $80.