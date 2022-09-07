HyperX turns 20

Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

HyperX is celebrating their 20th birthday! Started back in 2002, the popular peripheral maker behind the Cloud gaming headsets is celebrating with big discounts for fans. From August to October of this year, the company will be partying with on and offline events across the world.

“Turning 20 is a huge milestone in the history of HyperX,” said Daniel Kelley, global head of marketing for HyperX in a press release. “As with the gaming industry, HyperX has evolved and come a long way. Originally, HyperX only offered ultrafast gaming memory, but today we design and manufacture award winning gaming headsets, keyboards, mics for content creators, mice and accessories for every type of gamer be that PC, console, or mobile.”

“We are so proud of the legacy we have created over the past two decades,” continued Kelley. “We have listened to the evolving needs of gamers globally and have learned from each product we have launched to market, to ensure we are constantly delivering better. We are pushing boundaries and challenging perceptions of gamers by partnering and blurring the lines between gaming and other industries including music and movies. Gaming is no longer a niche but part of everyone’s life. Finally, it is not only the fans, the partners and the industries that has made HyperX what it is today, but also the talent HyperX has encouraged and nurtured among its employees past and present to consistently raise the game and set new standards.”

At Gamescom this year, HyperX held its first celebration and announced a new product line. The company released their first foray into gaming displays with the HyperX Armada 25 and Armada 27. Designed for the esports enthusiast, the new monitors feature low latency and 240hz refresh rates. They also come standard with a desk mount.

To take advantage of the birthday deals, check out the HyperX 20th birthday site.