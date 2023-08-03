Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Schell Games announced it’s launching I Expect You to Die 3: A Cog in the Machine on Meta Quest and SteamVR headsets later this year. Specifically, it’ll release the VR puzzler on Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro on August 17 and SteamVR on September 28. SteamVR headsets include the likes of the Valve Index and the HTC Vive.

The new installment in the franchise adds several new locations and gadgets as well as six new missions facing off against a new antagonist. Players can also customize their attire before going out on mission with a selection of gloves, hats and watches. The game is available for pre-order on Meta Quest, and players can wishlist it on Steam.

In addition to IEYTD3, Schell Games is also collaborating with Innersloth on the VR port of Among Us, set to release later this year. It announced its new horror title, Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire, at the Meta Showcase earlier this year.