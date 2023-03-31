Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

You might remember, last year when ReedPop announced that E3 2023 would be a live, in-person event — a return to the before-times — I had the absolute temerity to describe the event as “far from dead.” Well, this week will teach me to open my mouth, because it turns out I was quite wrong. E3 is dead. Erect the headstone now. She’s dead, gone and buried. We even know who the murderer is: That old hobgoblin, indifference.

To be honest, I can see where the predictions of imminent death came from with regards to E3. I was just hoping it could hold out for one more year for selfish reasons. Despite having been in the games (and games-adjacent) industry for 10 years now, I’ve never actually attended E3 in person. For a plethora of reasons, I never actually got to experience the event when it was at its peak. I was hoping (not expecting, mind, hoping) the event would go on this year so I could at least say that I’ve gone, even if it was a shadow of what it once was.

Up until Thursday, I was going to write this column about the gameplay trailer for Tears of the Kingdom. In short, it looks delightful and I can’t wait to play it. In long, I’m curious to see how players adapt to the fusion mechanic, and how much of the game’s story relates to it. So far, it feels as though Nintendo is keeping an incredibly tight hold on TotK’s reins, and even this small glimpse doesn’t give us the full picture of what we’re getting in just a few weeks.

In personal news, I’m taking this week to catch up on releases I haven’t finished yet. Having completed my second playthrough of Resident Evil 4 Remake, I need to finally move on (for the time being). So I’ll hopefully finish up Bayonetta Origins, Dead Space and Metroid Prime Remastered. I need to get these done or the other releases coming up soon will bury them. I would try out Crime Boss: Rockay City, but I’m a little wary of any game that wants to tell me more about its cast than its gameplay.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

What to play this week

What’s new:

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Dredge

MLB The Show 23

Saga of Sins

Infinite Guitars

The Great War: Western Front

The Last Worker

9 Years of Shadows

Terra Nil

Gripper

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Ravenbound

Troublemaker

New on subscription services:

City Legends: Trapped in Mirror — Collector’s Edition (Prime Gaming)

Have a Nice Death (GeForce Now)

Tower of Fantasy (GeForce Now)

Tunche (GeForce Now)

Human Fall Flat+ (Apple Arcade)