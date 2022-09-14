Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Microsoft showed off its fall titles from its ID@Xbox indie game division today with a show on Twitch gaming.

The company showed 20 titles that are either coming to Xbox Game Pass soon or are available now on Microsoft’s platforms. They included games such as Eville, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

Xbox’s Eville

The preshow featured Black Girl Gamers showing off Versus Evil’s “madness” game Eville, which is coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 11 and is playable on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Eville is a multiplayer social deduction game, where play with up to twelve friends as you work together — and against each other — to either unmask the Conspirators hiding in your village … or live out your dark side as a stealthy murderer. Yup, sounds like a take on Werewolves Within.

Xbox’s Born of Bread

Microsoft showed interview with devs for titles such as Born of Bread, Moonscars, and more. Born of Bread from WildArts Studio is coming to the consoles at some date in the future. It’s a light-hearted adventure game centered around exploration and a combat system that rethinks turn-based encounters’ tropes.

You can play as a flour golem who possesses a never-ending childlike wonder and a set of odd abilities. You can team up with a colorful cast of characters, explore the different regions of a world ripe with mysteries and engage in a fun and quirky turn-based combat system.

Homestead Arcana

Another title coming to Game Pass in 2023 is Homestead Arcana from Skybound Games for the console and PC. In the game, you can become a farming witch who pioneers, cultivates, and crafts spells to revitalize a corrupted realm in this exploration farming sim. Nurture your plants and push back the Miasma as you discover the mystery of its origins.

Song of Iron

Song of Iron 2 from Resting Relic is coming to the consoles in the future. The Imperium comes and Odin calls you to war. Return to the moody, Nordic-inspired world of Song of Iron, where you can embrace the “Chainbreaker” name given to you by Odin. Seek out the viking clans and free them from thralldom. Hunt down Wolfric, whose clan razed your home and killed the one you loved. Challenge any who block your path in the visceral, merciless, run-and-gun melee combat of Song of Iron 2. The title has a dark-fantasy landscape full of old forests, swamplands, and snow-capped mountains. Sail to new locations rife with danger and secrets alike, strange Imperium facilities, ancient seals of gods, and relics of the past.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is coming from Graffiti Games for the console and PC on Game Pass in 2023.

Turnip Boy is teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time. Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables, battle the fuzz, and use wacky tools bought off the dark web to move further into the vaults of the Botanical Bank.

Let’s Cook Together 2

Let’s Cook Together 2 is coming from Yellow Dot for the console in the fall of 2023. It’s a co-op cooking world game where you bring back the taste.

During the Let’s Play sessions, Xbox went hands on playing Ghostbuster: Spirits Unleashed, The Angler, and more. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is coming from IllFonic for the console. Preorders are available now.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a multiplayer game for all skill levels. Four proton pack-wielding Ghostbusters attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations in asymmetrical multiplayer battles (online or offline). As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. The look and feel will deliver to fans an immersive experience in the universe, allowing them to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies.

Amazing Cultivation Simulator

And Amazing Cultivation Simulator from Gamera Games and GSQ Games is available now for the PC. You can rise up in a search for immortality in this strategy sim and management game based on Chinese

mythology. Rebuild your sect and train new disciples through the path of cultivation. Research magic

and gather mystical artifacts, face ancient dangers and other sects in your path to spiritual ascension.

Amazing Cultivation Simulator is available today with PC Game Pass.

The recap of titles coming include:

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (Gamera Games / GSQ Games) – Available now with Game Pass

Big Con (Skybound Games) – Coming to Game Pass

Born of Bread (WildArts Studio)

Call of the Wild: The Angler (Avalanche Studios) – Available now

Cities Skylines: Plazas & Prominades (Paradox Interactive) – Available now

Eville (Versus Evil) – Coming to Game Pass

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (IllFonic, Inc.) – Pre-order available now

Homestead Arcana (Skybound Games) – Coming to Game Pass

Let’s Cook Together 2 (Yellow Dot)

Metal: Hellsinger (Funcom) – Available now, coming to Game Pass Sept. 15

Moonscars (Humble Games) – Coming to Game Pass on September 27

Rainbow Billy (Skybound Games) – Coming to Game Pass

Shoulders of Giants (Moving Pieces Interactive)

Song of Iron 2 (Resting Relic)

Spiderheck (tinyBuild) – Pre-order available now

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Graffiti Games) – Coming to Game Pass

Valheim (Coffee Stain Publishing) – Coming to Game Pass

Walking Dead (Skybound Games) – Coming to Game Pass

Ynglet (Triple Topping) – Available now

You Suck at Parking (Happy Volcano) – Available now with Game Pass.