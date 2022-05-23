Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

One of the best resources on the internet for repairing your electronics is now offering parts for Valve’s Steam Deck. You can get new fans, joysticks, and more for the handheld PC on IFixit. And the site also has walkthroughs and the tools to perform the repairs. This is in line with Valve’s previous promises to make the Deck as serviceable as possible. IFixit even praised Valve for baking that repairability into the design.

“Too often, design for repair seems like an afterthought,” writes IFixit editor Jeff Suovanen in a blog post. “Game consoles in some ways have been notoriously unfriendly to repair. So it’s refreshing to see repairability baked in from the beginning of a major, highly anticipated gaming system.”

One of the key reasons the Steam Deck is so easy to work with is because of its modularity. Components like the joysticks do not use hard connections to the rest of the device. Instead, you can plug and unplug the analog sticks, which makes it easy to swap in replacements. The device’s fans are equally approachable, according to IFixit.

But the ease of repair is pointless if you cannot find the right parts. And Valve has solved the problem with official components that should keep your Steam Deck running for years.