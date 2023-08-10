We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Illuminati Capital has raised $50 million to invest in early-stage blockchain startups — including game companies. The hope is to bring its partners’ wealth of experience and expertise to the rapidly evolving Web3 arena.

The firm is based in Dubai and its partners have individually invested in blockchain startups worth over $1 billion, demonstrating impressive growth and valuation.

Setting itself apart from traditional investment firms, Illuminati Capital aims to offer more than just financial support. The venture capital firm is dedicated to building the global Web3 ecosystem and driving transformative shifts in decentralized technologies.

The team behind Illuminati Capital has collectively deployed $30 million, resulting in exits worth $150 million. The partners consist of blockchain investors, marketing experts, accomplished angel investors, and other talented individuals. The diverse backgrounds of the partners enable Illuminati Capital to provide targeted advice and actively engage with founders.

“We are witnessing a remarkable growth trajectory in Web3 venture investing,” said Vickaash Agrawal, partner at Illuminati Capital, in a statement. “With a track record of 120-plus successful blockchain investments in my investment portfolio, I will bring my expertise in data, infrastructure, regulation

and mining.”

Illuminati Capital’s investment focus spans multiple verticals, including decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain gaming, artificial intelligence, NFT infrastructure, and real-world assets (RWA). By strategically investing in pioneering sectors, Illuminati Capital aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the decentralized economy of the future.

“The possibilities of decentralized technology are endless,” said Dhaval Parikh, a partner at Illuminati Capital and blockchain investor with five-plus years of experience and a portfolio of leading Web3 high-end projects, in a statement. “With a background in VC, I will focus on due diligence, risk assessment, portfolio management, and deal flow while analyzing industry trends and key ecosystem insights.”

The firm’s partnership connections, coupled with its focus on Web3 companies backed by real-world assets, position Illuminati Capital to help portfolio companies grow. Illuminati Capital will provide hands-on assistance with listings, exchanges, business development, public relations, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and more to drive the success of its portfolio projects.

“By leveraging our trusted network and industry know-how, we commit to building a solid foundation for long-term success,” added Laura K. Inamedinova, a partner at Illuminati Capital and CEO of LKI Consulting, in a statement. “As a marketing expert with a portfolio of 250+ Clients, I will advise projects on community building, branding, positioning, marketing strategy, and user acquisition securing early-stage growth.”