Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Immersive Gamebox has raised $20 million in funding for its game room product and a new technology patent. Immersive plans to open 250 locations in EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, and Africa) over the next three years and globally open 100 locations by the end of 2023. Harlan Capital provided the funding via debt financing.

“When we started Immersive Gamebox, we set out to create a unique technology-driven experience that would bring people together through shared play,” said David Spindler, CFO and co-founder of Immersive Gamebox, in a press release. “The debt financing from Harlan Capital will enable us to open many more venues globally, accelerating our already-rapid growth, and bringing the IGB experience to millions of players.”

Immersive Gamebox is opening 100 new locations by the end of 2023.

Gameboxes are projection gaming rooms for two to six players. Once in the room, the games project onto the walls around the group. Players manipulate their surrounding with their bodies using specialized motion tracking and Lidar software. Games available include a number of in-house programs as well as life-sized Angry Birds and Squid Game.

However, not all of the news pertains to opening locations. Immersive Games has received a patent for their new touch screen display system. This new system aims to make an even more immersive experience for players.

“As a leading provider of non-dilutive growth financing, Harlan Capital is excited to join Will Dean and the IGB team on their journey to opening over 100 locations worldwide, while expanding their library of immersive games,” said Josh Harlan, managing partner of Harlan Capital. “IGB is a truly unique concept with broad consumer appeal, patented technology, and vast potential for growth.”