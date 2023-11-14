GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Immutable, a maker of blockchain games and a blockchain platform, has announced a game-changing development with its Immutable zkEVM blockchain, eliminating gas fees for gamers engaged in blockchain-based game transactions.

The company said this shift revolutionizes the player experience, ensuring a seamless and cost-free gaming environment.

Immutable’s zkEVM, a dedicated gaming blockchain, is a pioneering technological innovation designed to redefine the gaming landscape. By providing Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, substantial scalability, and enterprise-grade security, the zkEVM ecosystem propels a big change within the Web3 gaming domain. This new technology eradicates the user experience barrier posed by gas fees, making it cost-effective for players to explore and engage with new games.

The gas fee in a blockchain transaction quantifies the computational effort needed to execute specific operations on the Ethereum network. As each Ethereum transaction demands computational resources to execute, users have to pay for these resources to safeguard Ethereum from spam attacks and prevent it from becoming entangled in never-ending computational loops.

Powered by Immutable’s zkEVM and the groundbreaking Immutable Passport, the gaming ecosystem is now able to abolish gas fees for users entirely. Game developers harnessing Immutable’s platform have the capability to sponsor these fees for Immutable Passport users, thereby eradicating this friction from the player’s journey, ultimately driving enhanced transaction conversion rates and creating a more welcoming environment for new gamers.

Michael Powell, Product Marketing Lead at Immutable, said in a statement, “Gas fees have been a significant deterrent in embracing digital asset ownership within gaming. To truly captivate all gamers, the user experience in Web3 games needs to align with their familiarity, making blockchain components seamless.”

In the current landscape, gas fees have stood as a formidable barrier in the wider acceptance of decentralized gaming. The need for these fees, serving as commissions for transactions, often poses user experience challenges and necessitates maintaining specific funds in particular wallets.

Immutable’s latest innovation seeks to remove these obstacles by allowing game studios to cover fees for user requests from a dedicated smart contract wallet. This approach, keeping user experience at its core, ensures a negligible impact on game studio costs while significantly enhancing player adoption, conversion, and overall revenue.

By abstracting gas fees and streamlining the gaming experience, Immutable’s zkEVM and Passport present a new model that paves the way for a new gaming monetization structure. The elimination of gas fees opens doors to more convenient and accessible digital asset ownership within games, benefiting both players and game studios alike.

Immutable’s groundbreaking initiative heralds a new dawn in blockchain gaming, promising a frictionless gaming experience and representing a significant leap toward broader and more user-friendly adoption in the Web3 gaming space.