Immutable operates both games and a Web3 gaming platform. And today it announced it is working with three upcoming web3 games: GensoKishi Online, Cursed Stone, and Sailwars.

These games have committed to building on Immutable‘s Zero-Knowledge scaling solution, zkEVM, offering game developers new ways to enhance their Web3 games.

“It’s inspiring to see more studios embracing Immutable to really level up their game. This transformative tech offers game developers enterprise-grade security, massive network effects, lower development costs, and seamless interoperability with the Ethereum ecosystem, putting web3 games on par with their web2 counterparts,” said Andrew Sorokovsky, vice president of global business development at Immutable, in a statement. “It’s a momentous step forward, and we’re delighted to announce that these exciting new titles have already recognized the immense potential of zk technology, choosing it to power the next phase of their development.”

GensoKishi Online, developed by Metap Inc, is the metaverse-native reinvention of Elemental Knights Online, a game that received the 2012 Game of the Year (Gold) award in Taiwan and garnered 8 million worldwide downloads. GensoKishi Online’s developers plan to utilize blockchain technology to establish a new economic system in their fantasy world, offering unique spaces, experiences, entertainment, and full ownership through decentralization.

GensoKishi has recently initiated a collaboration with Symbiogenesis, a non-fungible token (NFT) art project created by Square Enix, the Japanese game developer and publisher known for legendary series like Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Star Ocean, and Dragon Quest.

Cursed Stone, a 3D open-world web3 MMORPG, features player-versus-environment (PvE), player-versus-player (PvP), and siege modes, offering players dynamic NFTs that they can upgrade and equip on their characters. Since community members fully own these assets, players can trade them freely, including their entire characters, levels, and items, all in one transaction. The game introduces an innovative role system, enabling players to specialize their NFTs further. Developers are also exploring the potential of combining NFC and NFT technologies to transform how users interact with the digital world.

Inspired by naval battles and classic works like The Lord of the Rings and A Song of Ice and Fire, Sailwars is a new web3 NFT game set in an immersive virtual world. Players can embark on a dynamic journey through diverse civilizations, transcending the boundaries of land and sea. Sailwars incorporates blockchain technology and various battle modes such as PvE, PvP, and Guild versus Guild. It encourages players to engage in strategic warfare, explore uncharted territories, uncover hidden secrets, and embark on thrilling treasure hunts within a vibrant community.

Sailwars allows players to convert in-game assets, such as heroes, ships, and weapons, into NFTs that can be freely traded on the open market. As players progress and enhance their skills, they can earn reward tokens by participating in battles.

To date, Sailwars has received support from 27 top-tier partners, including Disney China, Alibaba Cloud, Wanxiang Blockchain, and Immutable. These partnerships aim to provide additional trading options for global players, further enhancing the gaming experience.

Immutable zkEVM offers game builders a comprehensive toolkit to enrich their games through digital asset ownership. It ensures full compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and includes an array of Immutable tools like APIs, SDKs, and solutions such as Passport, Checkout, and Orderbook.

Some game studios have already committed to building their web3 titles on Immutable zkEVM. These studios include Shardbound, SimWin Sports, Space Nation, S369, Moongaming, Sandbox, Eyeball Games, Magmabyte, and others. Immutable zkEVM’s ecosystem partners encompass major platforms like AQUA Marketplace, TokenTrove Marketplace, BlockScout, GameStop, AtomicHub and more.