Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

ImmutableX has expanded its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports by providing its blockchain platform for the mobile Web3 game Blocklete Golf.

Developed by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the game allows players to collect, train, and trade unique (non-fungible token) NFT-based virtual golfers.

“We are honored to be a partner and provider of the blockchain infrastructure for an innovator in the sports media landscape like Warner Bros. Discovery and Turner Sports,” said Andrew Sorokovsky, vice president of global business development at Immutable, in a statement. “Their dedication to pushing the envelope and early adoption of web3 proves that decentralized solutions are on the fast track to mass adoption — offering millions of people new and exciting ways to interact with entertainment mediums while retaining full control over their digital assets.”

Blocklete Golf is an interactive mobile golf game where players can select a golfer and play on dynamic courses in head-to-head matchups or tournaments. Its play-and-earn model sets the game apart, allowing gamers to collect, train, and trade unique NFT-based avatars or use them to compete with others. Players can manage their Web3 athletes, called “Blockletes,” and achieve their goals by increasing attribute levels — directly affecting utility and value based on in-game performance.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Initially launched on the Flow blockchain, Blocklete Golf will migrate to ImmutableX to leverage its fast transactions and gas-free non-fungible token (NFT) minting backed by Ethereum’s robust security and decentralization.

This partnership extension between Immutable and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports comes after the recent launch of the first interactive trivia and fan loyalty program, which goes live each week during the post-game show Inside the NBA.

“Immutable has provided the backend technology for our newest Web3 offerings and moving Blocklete Golf to their inclusive and efficient decentralized framework was a natural choice for us,” said Yang Adija, senior vice president of digital operations and innovation for WBD Sports, in a statement.

Earlier this week, ImmutableX, a platform for building and scaling Web3 games on the Ethereum blockchain, announced that its upcoming Unity software development kit (SDK) is now a verified solution.

Announcing the @Immutable Unity SDK: enabling game developers to build Web3 games directly in Unity.



This is an enormous step for us, but also for the entire industry. More than >50% of *all* games are built with @unitygames. https://t.co/v1oYkXC5pH pic.twitter.com/gV4Bo3kKjQ — Robbie Ferguson ? | Immutable (@0xferg) February 28, 2023

This makes ImmutableX’s Unity SDK one of the latest Web3 development kits to be officially approved by Unity Technologies, and it lays the groundwork for high-end gaming industry development standards to take hold in the blockchain space, ImmutableX said.

The release of Immutable’s verified SDK will allow developers to focus on building great games with Unity, and will provide endpoints for user workflows, including minting, withdrawing, orders, trading, and more, to enhance their games through digital asset ownership, the company said.