Improbable is taking its metaverse ambitions to baseball as it has built a new virtual ballpark to host Major League Baseball’s All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday.

The live physical game will take place on July 8, and Improbable will host a watch party for fans who can’t make it there in person via a watch party in a virtual stadium.

The game, sponsored by Corona, will take place live at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and feature celebrities like Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, singer Skylar Astin, urban music legend Yandel, NBA player Donovan Mitchell and MLB All-Star Ryan Howard. But the virtual event will feature as many as 20,000 or so people using Improbable’s M2 platform, said Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable, in an interview with GamesBeat.

“I think with sports in general, if we think about the kind of modern problem that baseball is wholeheartedly embracing, is that most fans don’t get to come to the game,” Narula said.

But being there is such an important part of the experience. When Narula grew up, he wasn’t a football fan. But what made him one was doing in a car with his brothers to the stadium and experiencing the excitement, “the human power,” of the fans.

“On Saturday, what we’re going to do is have a very large number of fans show up. And we’re going to see, in this first experiment, how it sounds and how people will be interacting with each other in a virtual stadium,” Narula said. “They will be watching a game within a watch party, but also, crucially, talking to each other.”

The concept for the sports league is to increase fan engagement with the introduction of its own virtual world, making it the first professional league to own a virtual world to gather its community from around the globe.

M2 network

The virtual stadium can hold thousands of fans communicating in 3D audio.

Powered by Improbable’s Morpheus technology and developed within the M2 network, the MLB virtual ballpark will allow baseball fans to gather and interact simultaneously in a single place, enabling the natural scale of Baseball games, and making it the first service to host such large interactive sports experiences.

Designed to be highly accessible, the MLB virtual ballpark allows baseball fans to connect and experience games together directly through MLB.com requiring only an internet connection.

Narula said MLB has high standards for the event, and Improbable’s M2 technology has come a long way with different trials so far. This event will still be a learning experience, but Narula is confident his team can deliver an experience with 3D audio, where each fan can hear the person next to them as well as the roar of all of the other fans collectively talking in the virtual stadium.

“This allows for co-ownership and engagement with big brands,” Narula said. “It kind of validates a lot of the metaverse concepts that we have put out there.”

The actual number of fans supported will be around the same as were able to attend the previous Otherside Second Trip experience delivered earlier this year. Rather than create something with 100 fans in each instance, replicated so a million fans can attend, this event will have a single stadium with 20,000 or so people in the same place, sharing the same experience. Narula thinks that will be more compelling.

Outside the virtual ballpark.

Fans will be able to collect some rewards during the event, and there will be brands showing off their wares.

“I think it’s a really important moment because these are thousands of true fans of the sport,” Narula said. “They’re very hyper engaged.”

But they may not even be aware that it’s a metaverse experience, as it will be mainstream technology accessible via a web link.

“MLB has shown itself time and again to be a thought leader and pioneer in using digital technology to enhance fan engagement,” said Lincoln Wallen, CTO of Improbable, in a statement. “We are really excited to partner with MLB to bring global fans of baseball into their own virtual park, to deepen their love, reward their passion, and celebrate the sport in an authentic way.”

“As we continue to enhance and prioritize the MLB fan experience through innovative technologies, this new virtual ballpark will become a great testing ground for the league and our fans worldwide,” said Kenny Gersh, MLB executive vice president for media and business development, in a statement. “In working closely with Improbable, we’ve taken what baseball fans know and love about their unique ballpark experiences and connected it to an accessible, virtual world. Not everyone has the opportunity to attend Major League games or enjoy a Major League ballpark experience, but now we can provide this opportunity to anyone with an internet connection, no matter where they are.”

“Sports and culture are emerging as pioneers in the exploration of compelling use cases for virtual worlds and the metaverse, driven by their expertise in creating captivating experiences and their deep understanding of their communities’ expectations and trends,” said Narula. “Developing a virtual ballpark for MLB, the world’s most historic professional sports league, fills us with great pride at Improbable. We also strongly believe that M2’s approach to ownership and interoperability will unlock even richer experiences and efficient formats, empowering brands to establish and operate their worlds autonomously, creating and selling sophisticated digital assets, while content creators enjoy the potential of sharing their creations across multiple dimensions and environments.”

The First Trip for Otherside took place on July 16, 2022.

MLB’s virtual ballpark will benefit from industry-leading scale, bandwidth and rendering enabled by Morpheus. Other features include the support for social connection between consumers with natural voice chat, baseball-themed entertainment, one-click entry from any device via cloud streaming, and advanced interoperability with other metaverses within M2.

Improbable has also done similar metaverse-like experiences for music concerts as well as the Otherside demos staged by Yuga Labs for fans of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Narula said he was excited about bringing the metaverse to a new breed of fans.

“This the first time in my mind that, with all theory around how the metaverse, we can actually make a genuine impact in people’s lives,” Narula said. “You don’t have to be a gamer. There’s a much simpler way to navigate and interact.”

By branching out into sports, Narula sees this as an opportunity to move beyond music concerts and games into a new space where the company isn’t competing in a saturated market, Narula said. In this case, it doesn’t have to build something that is more fun than Call of Duty.

“We have a much higher chance of making something people really want” in sports, he said.