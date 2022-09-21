Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

New blockchain gaming studio InfiniGods is launching today, after raising $9 million for start-up costs back in May. The studio is developing Web3 games which put everything into player hands. NFTs, rewards, and assets will work across all InfiniGods games. Pantera Capital led the original funding round. Framework Ventures and Animoca Brands also contributed to the round.

InfiniGods projects all center around ancient mythologies and civilizations. The company wants to make blockchain gaming accessible and enjoyable for everyone. At the same time it wants players to own their in-game assets while boosting the player-owned economy. Players will be able to earn in-game rewards, like power-ups and boosts, just by playing and leveling up.

“Unprecedented in NFT gaming, InfiniGods games are built from the ground up around the idea of interoperability,” said InfiniGods co-founder Owen O’Donoghue, in a statement to GamesBeat. “Our NFTs are designed from the start to be accessible and usable as cross-game assets not only in our games but also in games developed outside of InfiniGods. Through InfiniGods, we can onboard millions of new players to Web3 games!”

The studio already has a game out

The studio’s first game, InfiniMerge, is already in beta and set to release by the end of 2022. InfiniMerge is primarily a merge style puzzle game. It follows in the footsteps of games like Triple Town or 2048 — with a Web3 twist. Each day, players get a new level to play, inspired by legends and characters from different mythos.

