Infinite Canvas announced today that it has raised $6 million in its latest round of funding. The studio, which promotes and enables user-generated content (UGC) on platforms such as Roblox, Fortnite and others, has its eyes on new uses of AI in the space. The company also recently launched a new AI-powered game on Discord called CreatureCraft, which already has over 100,000 users.

Bitkraft led the round, with HBSE, Warner Music Group, J Ventures and existing investors Lightshed, Day One Ventures, Emerson Collective, and Crossbeam participating. Infinite Canvas plans to use its funding to further promote CreatureCraft, along with its other games. The idle RPG uses generative AI to create unique cards designed by players that can be used in battles and to earn in-game currency.

Infinite Canvas co-founders Tal Shachar and Sebastian Park spoke with GamesBeat about Infinite Canvas’s plans for the future and how they plan to integrate generative AI. Shachar said, “What’s been really exciting for us is, with recent history, we started seeing and believing that GenAI was going to be a revolutionary technology that was going to enable us to supercharge our efforts to bridge the gap between players and developers — to effectively fulfill our mission to turn every player into a creator.”

Park added, “We raised $6 million to basically push the envelope, especially around the creator-consumer ratio — making sure that more consumers are becoming creators… When we saw the tools coming out that empower players such as GenAI, we realized that it could be one-to-one. Anyone who’s playing these games could also be a creator.”

Shachar said that GenAI could revolutionize games by offering new games, rather than just new ways to make familiar games. “I think what Seb and I are more focused on is not that — though we do that too — but rather how does this technology actually change what games you can build in the first place and how users interact with games in a fundamental way? If you design the game from the ground up to allow people to create, it changes how you think about the game loops.”

Scott Rupp, Bitkraft founding general partner, added in a separate statement, “We’re thrilled to be on this journey with Tal and Sebastian. Infinite Canvas will reshape how players interact with games, bringing about a new level of personalization and creativity. Their combined experiences in game development, content creation, community building, IP management, and media financing make them uniquely positioned to navigate the rapidly evolving virtual world.”