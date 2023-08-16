We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

InMobi, a leading adtech and digital marketing firm, has announced the acquisition of Quantcast Choice, a platform for digital privacy.

Quancast Choice is a consent management platform (CMP) designed to assist mobile game and app publishers in complying with the rapidly evolving global privacy regulations. The price of the acquisition wasn’t disclosed.

This strategic move emphasizes InMobi’s dedication to enhancing its privacy management platform for mobile app and web publishers, empowering them to navigate the complex privacy landscape seamlessly.

As privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) continue to evolve, platforms like Quantcast Choice have become essential for publishers to ensure compliance and maintain advertising revenue. The absence of a reliable CMP often leads to missed opportunities for publishers, as many leading demand partners require the use of a CMP that supports the latest privacy standards set by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

“InMobi has always been at the forefront of building solutions that assist brands and publishers in navigating the complex global privacy landscape. This acquisition allows us to bring the power of a proven world-class CMP into the in-app ecosystem, where the challenges remain enormous and unresolved,” says Kunal Nagpal, chief business officer at InMobi Advertising, in a statement. “Quantcast Choice is a gold standard for thousands of web publishers, and we are excited to extend its benefits to the 40,000 mobile apps that currently work with InMobi.”

Quantcast Choice supports over 500 Google-Certified and 800 IAB-approved vendors, as well as non-certified vendors tailored to publishers’ specific needs. This inclusive approach helps publishers increase monetization, achieve higher fill rates, and in certain regions, experience up to a 35% boost in eCPMs (a proxy for ad rates). As part of the acquisition, InMobi will retain the platform’s free availability for existing customers and extend this promise to both current and new customers.

“Quantcast Choice was born out of our commitment to protecting consumer privacy, and we are proud to have helped numerous businesses meet the demands of an evolving regulatory landscape,” said Peter Day, CTO of Quantcast, in a statement. “InMobi understands the needs of publishers, and we are delighted that this market-leading CMP will continue to be available as a free solution. We remain committed to our customers and have established a close partnership with InMobi to ensure a seamless transition.”

The addition of a reliable, scalable, and versatile CMP aligns with InMobi’s commitment to delivering comprehensive publisher monetization solutions. InMobi plans to seamlessly integrate the CMP within its extensive publisher SDK offering, providing improved data governance, simplified consent management, and enhanced privacy control. This integration will ensure full compliance with global privacy regulations and foster trust with their audiences.

The transition of Quantcast Choice customers to InMobi’s offering is set to commence in the coming months, with the launch of the new publisher offering expected in early fall. InMobi will not pick up any additonal employees with the acquisition. Based in San Francisco and Bangalore, InMobi has about 1,400 employees.

What a CMP does

In an email to GamesBeat, InMobi said consent management platforms offer the publishers tools that help them comply with the many and evolving regulatory needs for consumer consent. Without the proper consent string, publishers can be in violation of collecting data but they cannot monetize their content properly. According to InMobi’s calculations, in the mobile gaming space specifically, publishers are leaving upwards of seven times revenue opportunities by not having the proper consent set up.

The reason InMobi is doing this deal is because there isn’t a strong global solution that app developers can rely on to help solve for consent that complies with the many regulatory needs. InMobi will be able to bridge that gap for them and take away the serious pain point that affects small and large companies alike

InMobi wants to maintain a position of privacy first and leading in privacy in mobile app environment. This acquisition allows us to bring a world class solution to developers the world over, with no new integrations

Why buy a CMP instead of build it?

Quantcast’s CMP offering is very well received by thousands of web-based publishers. This allows InMobi to jump ahead in its own attempts to help manage consent for publisher partners. In addition, InMobi will build on this effort and add new features will help round off the increasingly complex regulatory environment

Quantcast’s CMP will integrate seamlessly into InMobi’s publisher side tools to allow, in turn, for them to streamline this aspect of their regulatory requirements.

InMobi is looking forward to seeing the CMP work well for publishers and app developers in the U.S., Brazil, the EU, and India all of which have varying degrees of consent based regulations in place. There are many more countries where InMobi will deploy this and upgrade as required by local laws.