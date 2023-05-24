Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Sony ended its PlayStation Showcase today with a long look at Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2.

The presentation showed off the villains Kraven the Hunter and The Lizard. We also got a look at Peter Parker donning the black symbiote suit. It also revealed that players can swap between Peter and Miles Morales (who is donning a new glide suit).

The game is coming out for PlayStation 5 this fall.