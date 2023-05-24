Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.
Sony ended its PlayStation Showcase today with a long look at Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2.
The presentation showed off the villains Kraven the Hunter and The Lizard. We also got a look at Peter Parker donning the black symbiote suit. It also revealed that players can swap between Peter and Miles Morales (who is donning a new glide suit).
The game is coming out for PlayStation 5 this fall.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.