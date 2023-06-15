Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

In its biggest brand update in 15 years, Intel said it will focus on its Intel Core Ultra and Intel Core processor brands for its upcoming processors code-named Meteor Lake.

The big chipmaker is updating the branding for its Intel Core, Intel Evo and Intel vPro client-computing processor brands.

Intel will now focus on its Intel Core Ultra and Intel Core processor brands. The new client branding begins with Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake processors.

“Our client roadmap demonstrates how Intel is prioritizing innovation and technology leadership with products like Meteor Lake, focused on power efficiency and AI at scale,” said Caitlin Anderson, Intel vice president and general manager of client computing group sales, in a statement. “To better align with our product strategies, we are introducing a branding structure that will help PC buyers better differentiate the best of our latest technology and our mainstream offerings.”

Intel is simplifying its processor naming strategy.

The new client branding structure incorporates several notable updates.

They include the introduction of the Intel Core Ultra processor brand for the most advanced client processors. Intel is also simplifying the Intel Core processor brand for mainstream client offerings.

Intel is also moving to Intel 3/5/7/9 processor tiering starting with Intel’s upcoming next-generation processors. It is evolving the Intel Evo Edition platform brand for Evo-verified designs.

It is also introducing the Intel vPro Enterprise and Intel vPro Essentials device labels for relevant commercial systems.

Why It Matters

Intel is simplifying branding on its vPro chips.

Intel said that Meteor Lake represents an inflection point in Intel’s client processor roadmap. It will be the first client processor manufactured on the new Intel 4 process node, a new manufacturing process technology.

It’s the first client chiplet design enabled by Intel’s Foveros advanced 3D packaging technology, and it will deliver improved power efficiency and graphics performance. It’s also the first Intel client processor to feature a dedicated AI engine: Intel AI Boost.

The new branding structure is designed for Intel’s future client technology roadmap. These changes make it easier for customers to identify the right client solutions from Intel’s industry-leading partner ecosystem for their compute needs. And it will do so while emphasizing the prominence of the Intel Core brand that has been a staple of the PC industry for nearly two decades.