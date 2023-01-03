Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.



Intel announced 32 models of its 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors at CES 2023 today, including its first 24-core processor for a laptop.

Intel said the suite of mobile processors come with a rich suite of features and capabilities for all laptop segments.

“The 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family delivers unrivaled, scalable performance for leadership platforms across all laptop segments,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president of the client computing group at Intel, in a statement. “With our industry-leading technologies and unmatched global partner ecosystem, people can expect a high-caliber mobile experience in new and unique form factors so they can game or create from anywhere.”

H-series processors

Intel’s HX series 13th Gen Mobile Processor.

Intel said it offers industry-leading performance for gamers and creators with the launch of the 13th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, which includes the first 24-core processor for a laptop. When combined with unique features like support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, best in class connectivity and PCIe Gen 5, 13th Gen HX processors deliver the world’s best mobile gaming platform, Intel said.

The new processor family offers up to 5.6 gigahertz (GHz) turbo frequency – the highest clock speed available for the laptop market – delivering up to 11% faster single-thread performance and 49% faster multitask performance over the previous generation, Intel said.

The H-Series has up to 24 cores (8 performance cores, 16 efficient cores), 32 threads and an enhanced Intel Thread Director.

It also has full memory support of up to 128 gigabytes (GB) total for DDR5 (up to 5,600 megahertz) and

DDR4 (up to 3,200 MHz). It’s also paired with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) for up to six times faster internet speeds with no legacy Wi-Fi channel interference.

And it comes with the latest in Bluetooth connectivity with Intel Bluetooth LE Audio and Bluetooth 5.2 supporting up to two times faster speeds and multiple device connections with lower power consumption. It also has Thunderbolt 4 support, delivering transfer speeds up to 40 gigabits per second (Gbps) and PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

And it comes with an improved integrated graphics experience based on an improved driver stack and overclocking capabilities on all HX and HK models.

With five times as many HX laptop designs powered by 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors compared

with 12th Gen, users can choose from 60 HX designs to stream, create and compete at the highest

levels, Intel said.

13th Gen Intel Core P-Series and U-Series processors

Intel’s U-Series 13th Gen Mobile Processor.

Intel also introduced the 13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors for people who want thin and light laptops. They offer up to 14 cores (6 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores) and enhanced Intel Thread Director.

They also offer new Intel Iris X graphics features including endurance gaming, Xe SS Super Sampling and Intel Arc Control. The chips have broad memory support for DDR5 and DDR4 and LP variants, and they have integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and new wireless features like Intel Connectivity Performance

Suite, Intel Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio.

They also have up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports for the fastest, simplest and most reliable cable solution to any dock, display or accessory.

For the first time, select designs based on 13th Gen Intel Core processors will feature the Intel Movidius vision processing unit (VPU). Thanks to collaboration with Microsoft, the AI heavy tasks required for professional-grade collaboration and streaming can be offloaded to the VPU, freeing the CPU and GPU for other workloads or multitasking.

Overall more than 300 unique designs are expected this year from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, Republic of Gamers, Samsung and others.

Intel also updated its Intel Evo laptop specification. Under the new specification, Intel Evo designs with 13th Gen Intel Core processors deliver three key experiences: no-compromise mobile performance, intelligent collaboration and Intel multidevice communications.

13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor additions

Intel bolstered its desktop processor experience with new 13th Gen Intel Core processors launching today. Rounding out the 13th Gen desktop processor family that first launched with the enthusiast-focused K-series SKUs in September, new 35-watt and 65-watt SKUs for mainstream PC users, balancing power efficiency and gaming performance.

They offer up to 5.6 GHz, 24 cores/32 threads – with the introduction of efficient cores to Intel Core i5

mainstream processors – and larger L2 cache combining to deliver up to 11% single-threaded and 34% multithreaded performance over 12th Gen Intel Core non-K processors.

This gen-over-gen performance gains ensure that the new 35-watt and 65-watt 13th Gen Intel Core non-K processors are delivering better performance in both gaming and content creation for mainstream PC users.

Intel Processor N-series for entry-level computing

Intel N-Series 13th Gen Mobile Processor.

Following the sunsetting of the Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron branding, Intel today introduced the new

Intel Processor and Intel Core i3 in the N-series family of products – built for the education segment, entry-level computing and IoT edge native applications.

They feature new efficient cores (microarchitecture code-named Gracemont) built on the Intel 7 process

technology. They have up to 28% better application performance and 64% better graphics performance on the Intel processor than the previous generation. And Intel is scaling up the new Intel Core i3 N-series for up to an additional 42% application performance and 56% graphics performance over the prior Intel processor generation.

With these machines, you can get up to 10-hour HD video playback without recharging; new AV1 decode, high-resolution display engine and improved IPU and MIPI camera support.

These processors are designed for education and consumer segments that need a lower, value-oriented

price point, but still require performance and high-quality experiences in areas like video collaboration

and productivity. More than 50 designs from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Asus are expected in 2023 for both ChromeOS and Windows.