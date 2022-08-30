Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Gaming is a big, complicated business. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to keep up to date with every little transaction in the industry. That’s why many professionals rely on news and reports from firms that specialize in tracking these data points. One such firm is InvestGame.

The latest report from InvestGame gives us some insight into the first half of 2022. It has been a busy year. The half ended with 455 deals being closed worth $43 billion. If you want to count announced but not closed deals, that number goes up to $113 billion.

The amount of mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals went down, but the value went up. The first half of this year saw 126 deal closings for a change of -21% year-over-year (YoY). The value of these deals is a reported $31 billion, marking a 36% change YoY. It is important to keep in mind that 71% of the deal value in the first half was due to giant deals from 5 companies — Zynga, Asmodee, Nintendo, Playtika and Sumo Group.

Blockchain is still performing well, making up 34% of the 316 private deals followed for H1 2022. Overall, private deals amount to over $8 billion in capital raised for the first half of the year. On the other side, public markets performed poorly dropping from $17 billion to $4 billion from the same time last year. The number of transactions also dropped from from 56 last year to 13 this year.

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry. Register Here

For more information about current trends, and to check out more of their report, head over to the InvestGame site.