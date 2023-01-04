Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Invoxia said its Smart Dog Collar will launch commercially in the first quarter so you can track you dog’s heart rate and location.

The heart-tracking technology that approximates that of human ECG data. Priced at $149, with data subscriptions starting from $8.25 per month, the sensor and AI technology can track and monitor a dog’s respiratory and heart vitals and its activity to provide view of its health, wellbeing, and whereabouts.

Developed alongside veterinary specialists, Invoxia’s biometric smart collar aims to enable preventative pet care. That means the tech can spot problems in a dog’s health before any visible signs surface and alert the owner in advance, increasing the chances of timely treatment and recovery.

It captures and processes health data via miniaturized radar sensors, accelerometers, and edge AI within the collar to measure movement, respiratory and heart rates — without electrodes hooked to a pet.

Information is tracked, accessible, and can be shared with vets using the Invoxia app.

The company said the device’s Heartprint is made possible by the AI and sensors built inside the collar. It provides a 2D visual representation of a dog’s cardio-pulmonary system through continuous rather than one-off measurements. It contains valuable information about the state of the heart that changes based on stress, pain, tonus levels and heart diseases.

A Heartprint Signature, like an ECG, provides information on the timings of each individual heartbeat and helps detect and analyze various forms of arrhythmia, as well as other anomalies in the resting beats pattern.

While an ECG offers a 1D temporal signal that is difficult to interpret over a long period of time, Heartprint Signature is a 2D representation of heartbeats that is shown as a Poincare Plot (used in human cardiovascular measurements) that summarizes rich and valuable information at a glance over a long period of time.

“This visualization has exciting research potential. It embeds important health data that can be analyzed at scale, and used to gain insights into a wide variety of heart health states in dogs, thus becoming a tool to help improve preventative pet care,” said Romain Pariaut, associate professor at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, in a statement.

The collar offers insights such as early warnings into degenerative heart diseases, congenital heart diseases, stress levels, and the presence of pain or discomfort.

“The ability to continually monitor cardio-pulmonary activity has eluded our four-legged friends for years, but with the Heartprint Signature, it is now possible,” said Amélie Caudron, CEO of Invoxia, in a statement. “It opens the possibility of bringing true preventative care to the pet market, and as more and more data is collected using this breakthrough index, Invoxia will build ever more accurate baselines for canine health parameters across different breeds, health conditions, and doggie life stages.”

The collar weighs a third of a pound, and it will come in five colors. It monitors vital signs, behavior and activity, as well as location. Invoxia is a French startup that launched its AI-powered pet tracker in 2018. It’s being used to gather data on millions of dogs.