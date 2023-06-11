Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

RPG specialists InXile revealed its new title during today’s Xbox Games Showcase, Clockwork Revolution.

InXile is best known for titles like Wasteland 3. Clockwork Revolution is a first-person game. The title features a steampunk setting.

The game does not have a release date. You can watch the reveal trailer above.