Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.
RPG specialists InXile revealed its new title during today’s Xbox Games Showcase, Clockwork Revolution.
InXile is best known for titles like Wasteland 3. Clockwork Revolution is a first-person game. The title features a steampunk setting.
The game does not have a release date. You can watch the reveal trailer above.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.