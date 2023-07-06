Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

IO Interactive, the development studio behind the Hitman series, announced today that it is opening a new studio in Brighton. The new studio has its core team in place and they’re currently working on IO’s upcoming James Bond game, Project 007. IOI Brighton is the fifth studio in the company’s network, with its headquarters still currently in Copenhagen.

With this new studio, development of James Bond’s new game has now been partially moved to his country of origin. IOI Brighton joins several other game studios based in the UK location, including The Chinese Room, BossAlien and Hi-Rez Studios.

Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, said in a statement, “We are extremely proud and excited to open our next studio in Brighton, where we see enormous potential to expand our incredible team and attract the very best talent from the exciting UK development scene. We’re eager to expand our operations to new shores and believe that IOI Brighton is an extremely appealing destination for developers of all crafts.”

As stated, Brighton is the fifth location in IOI’s network. In addition to the Copenhagen HQ, IOI has offices in Barcelona, Malmö and Istanbul. The five studios are, according to the company, working collaboratively on the company’s three ongoing projects: Project 007, Project Fantasy (an online fantasy RPG) and the Hitman series.