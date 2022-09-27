Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Rumbleverse, the recently launched brawler royale from Iron Galaxy, is getting its first major update in the middle of Season One. Iron Galaxy is holding a stream describing the event as it rolls out.

Rumbleverse players can expect several new items and weapons in the game, including the rare Key Bat that allows them to fly. Other new items include the Mooscles Shake, which fills one-third of the Superstar meter, and several new golf club weapons.

Players can also use a new special move, the divekick, and can pose their characters in special spots across the city to boost their Superstar meters. In addition to the above, the new update will also include several bug fixes and balance adjustments.

Iron Galaxy first announced the melee combat title last year, and it launched on August 11. Season One began on August 18.