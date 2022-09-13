Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Electronic Arts and Hazelight are launching It Takes Two on the Nintendo Switch on November 4.

The title is available for preorder now. I’m just about done playing this with one of my kids, and it’s a delightful games.

It Takes Two was one of the top games when the title from Josef Fares’ Hazelight studio debuted in March 2021 on the Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

You can play the game on two Switch systems using local wireless via friends pass.