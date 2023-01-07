Last week we finally wrapped up 2022, a chaotic year by any metric. Since this week has been relatively slow (for me, as I did not attend CES), and in the interest of keeping things lighthearted, let’s talk about what we’re going to do as gamers in 2023. I’ll start — here are the things I plan to do this year to better myself as a gamer and writer.

First resolution: I will attempt to work my way through at least my 2022 backlog. If you read my list last week, you know there are multiple 2022 titles I didn’t get the chance to play. But last year I also had pesky personal things to do like get married, which cut down on possible game time. So this year let’s see if we can’t chisel off more of that to finally play The Mortuary Assistant. Okay, I’m joking, but seriously, I don’t like missing a year’s major games. It cuts down on my literacy as a games writer and gives me FOMO.

Second resolution: I am going to try and be a more social gamer this year. It’s time to finally step from the pandemic hidey-hole. I shall attempt to post more about what I’m playing on social media, and I’ll also try and stream. I shall also — shiver — attempt to play more multiplayer titles. I love the gaming community. It’s how I met the other half of the aforementioned marriage. So I would like to quash my mortification and enjoy some gamer company again.

That’s all I’ve got (at least as far as gaming goes), but if anyone else is making game-related resolutions, feel free to drop me a line on Twitter. Might as well get started on the second resolution right away.

On a (more) personal note, I’m already making some headway on building my games list for 2023. I know of at least one new game that launched on New Year’s Day. MDNA Games, the makers of the Carol Reed series (one of the indie-est of indie games), released its newest entry: The Game Maker. I don’t expect everyone to enjoy its style of gameplay, but it’s started my year off on a good note so far.

What to play this week

What’s new:

