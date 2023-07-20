Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Jam City has launched DC Heroes & Villains, an action puzzle RPG game that features superheroes and supervillains of the DC universe.

The mobile game is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play, and it is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC. The game offers fans a free-to-play gaming experience where players can assemble their ultimate super team, solve challenging puzzles, and use powerful group skills to save the DC universe from a galactic threat.

The game is set in a world where a mysterious pulse has stripped away all superpowers, forcing heroes and villains to team up in a shaky alliance and fight for their survival against the mysterious Quintessence of Evil.

Players can test their match-3 gameplay skills over 152 missions to collect and build the ultimate super team from over 60 fan-favorite DC Comics characters including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and more. They can strengthen and build team powers based on beloved DC hero and villain teams including the Justice League, Suicide Squad, Teen Titans and more.

The game offers distinctive group bonuses, unlocking powerful abilities when characters of the same group are used together, enabling players to unleash devastating synergy attacks to defeat foes. Players can unlock new characters and more rewards to strengthen teams as they progress through each monthly themed battle pass.

The game also allows players to engage with choice missions on a unique interactive map – play as heroes to save the world, or villains to wreak havoc. Experience high-drama epic boss battles in familiar locations like Gotham City, Metropolis, and Themyscira. In assault mode, players climb the player-versus-player leagues to dominate the competition and earn valuable rewards.

“Jam City is incredibly proud to be a partner of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC, one of the most prestigious and recognized entertainment brands in the world,” said Lisa Anderson, executive vice president of games at Jam City, in a statement. “With today’s launch of DC Heroes & Villains, we continue to expand our evergreen roster of beloved free-to-play games while delighting DC fans with our brand of unique, narrative-based, and immersive mobile experiences.”

For the global launch, Jam City has partnered with Sandsoft Games, the mobile-first game developer, publisher, and investor power, to bring DC Heroes & Villains to millions of players across the fast-growing Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets.

“Sandsoft is delighted to partner with Jam City to bring an exciting new title like DC Heroes & Villains, with globally recognized characters such as Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman, to audiences in the MENA region,” said David Fernández, CEO at Sandsoft Games, in a statement.