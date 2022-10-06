Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Joyride, the mobile developer behind Solitaire Blitz and Trickshot Blitz, is announcing its latest product — Joyride Wallet. Though this last summer wasn’t the best for the fledgling market, Joyride has a plan for the future.

“This Summer has been termed a ‘Crypto Winter’ with dramatic volatility in NFT and token values, ecosystem shifts, and consumer sentiment shifts, but that turbulence is pretty natural whenever a new ecosystem is being created,” said Omar Siddiqui, CEO and Founder of Joyride. “Our approach has been to keep our heads down and build great mobile games and infrastructure services to power an ecosystem of approachable titles that will on-board millions — and eventually billions — of players to blockchain.”

The wallet, which is the underpinning of their mobile games, is a tool for “gently on-boarding” users to blockchain. The average player is spending 40 minutes a day playing the games, leading to around 8 blockchain transactions a week. With the company reportedly having 800,000 monthly active users (MAU), that number adds up fast.

“If the growth of our games and Joyride’s Wallet is any indication, there is a stable and growing audience for quality, differentiated web3 games on mobile, and in particular for titles that are approachable and that gently on-board users to blockchain to add value to their game experience,” added Siddiqui.

With the release of the Joyride Wallet, the company is also announcing outside developer access to the Joyride Wallet. The company has also posted a sign-up for any developers that want to join in the Joyride ecosystem. For more information about Joyride, check out their website over here.