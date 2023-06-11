Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Don’t Nod revealed its latest outing Jusant at the Xbox showcase. The title mixes rock climbing, puzzle solving and meditative vibes.

While details of the adventure are scarce, the title might be a departure from Don’t Nod’s previous titles. The French Life is Strange developer typically focuses on rich storytelling. Jusant’s reveal trailer focused more on its climbing mechanics.

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out. Jusant is set to debut in Fall 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Playstation 5.