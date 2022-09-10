Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Ubisoft unveiled Just Dance 2023 edition today at its Ubisoft Forward event. The game is the 14th title in a series that has sold more than 80 million copies.

The game will launch on November 22 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game is available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch at the Ubisoft Store. The game will also be available on Stadia at a later date.

This year, Just Dance enters a new era as a dance-on-demand platform, which will fuel players with free content updates on an ongoing basis and even more ways to get moving.

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry. Register Here

For the first time in the Just Dance franchise, players can enjoy the full game online with up to five of their friends or other players around the world with online groups.

Just Dance 2023 takes you into the danceverses.

All players will be connected to the host’s menu, allowing them to interact with one another through the new emote stickers system, choose songs and hit the dance floor together, no matter where they are located.

Online Groups will support cross-play, while players can continue to enjoy local multiplayer as well.

Just Dance has a new art style too with a focus on immersive3D worlds and intuitive navigation menus. It has an improved recommendation system where players can personalize playlists and curate songs.

Players can move up in the ranks with the brand-new progression system, allowing them to earn in-game points for each completed dance. These points will go toward unlocking new rewards, such as customizing dancer cards for the first time in Just Dance.

Players can personalize their dancer card to fit their own personality by modifying the avatar, background, name badge and alias. They can also redeem points to receive emote stickers, which can be used to communicate with other players in online groups.

Just Dance 2023 lets you create private groups for up to six people to dance online.

Just Dance will provide regular, ongoing updates so players an expect new game modes, songs and themed seasons for years to come. The game features 40 new songs and universes, from chart-topping hits, viral internet phenomena and original songs, including Physical by Dua Lipa, More by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine; Can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake; Love Me Land by Zara Larsson; Locked Out of Heaven by Bruno Mars; Stay by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber; and more.

The series has reached 140 million players since its debut in 2009. Ubisoft built the game with teams in Paris, Pune, Shanghai, and Bombay. It has more than 500 dances. In a press event, creative director Matthew Tomkinson and senior producer Claire Bjorn said the mission was to bring people more ways to dance in an effort to promote self-expression.