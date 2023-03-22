Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Kabam announced King Arthur: Legends Rise today as an all-new turn-based collection role-playing game set in the world of Camelot.

The mobile and PC game features an immersive story and expansive exploration set in a reimagined Arthurian world. Players will adventure through Camelot with an ever-growing squad of knights, mages, and rogues, and battle epic bosses and mythical monsters in combat.

King Arthur: Legends Rise was first revealed during Epic Games’ The State of Unreal keynote at the Game Developers Conference and showcased the game’s 3D characters, animations, visual effects and environments, all powered by Unreal Engine 5.

>>Follow VentureBeat’s ongoing GDC 2023 coverage<<

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Players can experience King Arthur: Legends Rise at home or take it on the go with seamless cross-play

and cross-progression between mobile and PC platforms. More information about a release

date for King Arthur: Legends Rise will be shared later this year.

“Kabam has a rich history and proven track record of launching fun and enduring games on mobile – including Marvel Contest of Champions, Disney Mirrorverse, and Shop Titans – but as we look to the future, enabling our players to experience cross platform progression and play is an essential part of what we want to offer our players. King Arthur: Legends Rise represents the first game for this new direction,” said SeungWon Lee, CEO of Kabam, in a statement. “Unreal Engine is a crucial part of this plan going forward as it allows our developers to bring high quality games to both mobile and pc simultaneously.”

Kabam’s King Arthur: Legends Rise has high-end graphics.

King Arthur: Legends Rise features:

An epic King Arthur quest — Players will experience a dark and mysterious campaign that immerses them in the perilous adventures of a young King Arthur.

Collectible Arthurian Legends — Players will build an ever-expanding party of Knights, Mages, Rogues and powerful iconic characters of Arthurian Legend as they journey through the Kingdom of Avalon.

Mythical weapons — Players can select the best Relics for their Heroes and hone them into the perfect weapon to defeat monsters and madmen in strategic combat.

Rebuilding the kingdom of Camelot — Players will be tasked with rebuilding the battle-torn realm to its former glory as the ultimate fortress for their heroes.

Crossplay between mobile and PC — Players can switch seamlessly between their computer and their phone to never miss an epic battle or reward.

Starting today, players can wishlist King Arthur: Legends Rise on Steam here and sign-up to stay up to date on the latest news here.

Kabam makes entertaining, immersive, and highly social multiplayer games, bringing high-quality graphics, next-generation technology, and revolutionary gameplay to players around the world.

Nightmare enemies in Kabam’s King Arthur: Legends Rise.

Kabam’s games, Marvel Contest of Champions, Disney Mirrorverse, and Shop Titans have generated hundreds of millions of downloads and have received multiple awards including Apple’s Editor’s Choice and Google Play’s Best Game of the Year.

Founded in 2006, Kabam has studios and offices in North America, including Vancouver and Montreal in Canada, and Los Angeles and San Francisco in the United States. Kabam is a wholly owned subsidiary of Netmarble.