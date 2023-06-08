Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Kabam said its medieval squad-based role-playing game King Arthur: Legends Rise will debut for its next open beta on June 29 in the U.S. and seven other regions.

The company said that players can experience the dark, reimagined Arthurian story when it releases worldwide later this year on the App Store, Google Play and Steam. Kabam also debuted a new trailer at the Summer Game Fest.

Pre-registration is now available on the App Store, Google Play and Steam. By pre-registering, players can earn in-game rewards.

The game’s next open beta test begins on June 29 in the United States, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Philippines, and Hong Kong, giving players an early chance to wield Excalibur in the world of the game ahead of the launch, the company said.

In the trailer, players will learn how the Kabam team has taken the legend of King Arthur and reimagined it as a squad-based RPG with both PvE and PvP gameplay in a game built with Unreal Engine 5.



In King Arthur: Legends Rise, Players take control of a young Arthur who has entered a dark pact with the dragon trapped within Excalibur to gain the power he needs to save Camelot. Arthur now faces his homeland of Camelot under threat from the forces of King Lot, the usurper who seeks to use the power of dark gods to gain absolute power over Britain and beyond.

Players will need to assemble a team of mighty heroes to assist Arthur in facing Lot and other dark forces, mythical creatures, and power-hungry madmen head-on to fulfill his destiny and rebuild his kingdom of Camelot.

The young king in King Arthur: Legends Rise.

The game will have a campaign inspired by the quests of young King Arthur, with turn-based squad battles against enemy factions and monsters. Players can collect, upgrade, and fight with legendary Arthurian-inspired knights, warriors, wizards, mages, and more. And players can equip heroes with powerful medieval weapons called Relics as well as equipment they earn.

There will be boss fights with mythical monsters, high-level 3D graphics based on Unreal Engine 5, and crossplay between mobile and PC players. Kabam is a division of NetMarble in South Korea.