Nexon’s KartRider: Drift, a free-to-play kart racing party game, is available to download and play on PC and mobile platforms via Steam, Nexon Launcher, iOS App Store, and Google Play.

During the game’s preseason, racers can test their mettle on bright, colorful tracks against PC and mobile

racers from around the globe, rendered in with Unreal Engine 4 graphics.

This is an interesting path for KartRider, which has had more than 380 million players since the first title debuted in 2004.

Racers can customize options to express themselves fully and cross the finish line in style. More characters, karts, accessories, and emotes can be unlocked via the Racing Pass, where racers can complete different daily and event challenges. Premium challenges are also available with the purchase of a Premium Racing Pass.

Racers are trained and challenged through a unique license system in a series of courses. In Time Attack Mode, racers can then test their skills to top the leaderboards. Nexon said KartRider: Drift brings the deep kart customization that PC and mobile players expect, while delivering arcade-quality racing thrills to casual and seasoned players alike.

Playstation and Xbox console players will be able to join PC and mobile racers beginning with Season 1 (to be announced at a later date).

Nexon’s KartRider Rush+ mobile racing game, launched in 2020, will continue to operate as a standalone title and does not share cross-play with KartRider: Drift.

