It’s finally happened, after such a long wait. Four years and nearly eleven months since its teaser trailer dropped in 2017 … Bayonetta 3 is finally here. That’s 1786 days — but who’s counting? My wait has ended — now the fun begins! I shall keep you all apprised of my progress, and I’m looking forward to experiencing a new Bayonetta game for the first time in over eight years.

Other than that, it’s been a relatively quiet week so far. That suits me fine, because my sole focus this week has been to last until I could get my hands on this game. But we are getting a remake of the first Witcher title — that was the “Canis Majoris” game CD Projekt Red was referring to earlier this year.

In case some of you missed it, I was at GamesBeat Summit Next this week, so that’s taken up most of my energy. I had a good time, and I managed to get away with wearing a Mario hat for most of Day 2. It was a fantastic event, where we got to have many productive conversations about the future of the games industry. My favorite event was by far the Women in Gaming breakfast, both for the company and the delicious food.

As for what game I’ll be playing this weekend — I mean, come on, you already know the answer to that. I can also disclose I will be playing a bit more of God of War Ragnarok, though I can’t yet go into more detail. If I manage to find the time (and Kratos only knows where I’m going to do that), I’ll probably check out the DLC for Resident Evil Village. I can’t promise I’ll play Call of Duty — there just aren’t enough hours in the day.

What to play this week

What’s new:

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Signalis

Saturnalia

Victoria 3

Paper Cut Mansion

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator

New in subscription services:

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Xbox Game Pass)

Gunfire Reborn (Xbox Game Pass)

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (GeForce Now)

Draw Slasher (GeForce Now)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (GeForce Now)

Guild Wars: Game of the Year (GeForce Now)

Labyrinthine (GeForce Now)

Sniper Elite 5 (GeForce Now)

Volcanoids (GeForce Now)

V Rising (GeForce Now)

Stitch (Apple Arcade)

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition (Apple Arcade)