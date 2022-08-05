Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

I’ll be straight with you: Ya girl over here is not a diehard Pokémon fan. I have nothing against the series, and it’s been part of my personal and professional life since the ’90s, so I couldn’t ignore it even if I wanted to. But the announcement of a new release never fails to make the little doe-eyed 3rd grader inside of me sit up and say “Hey, it still looks like fun!” And Scarlet and Violet are no exception. The Pokémon Company this week released new details about the new titles, including a look at the new region, Paldea.

I’m not going to say the possibility of having a Pokémon motorcycle will be enough to entice me to play the game. But it certainly doesn’t hurt. I can say that I’ll at the very least dip into it. I need to find out what the deal is with those darned crystal hats I saw in the presentation. I also think I’ll try my hand at knitting Grusha’s scarf, because it’s quite stylish.

Speaking of something that’s been part of my life since the ’90s, a new Tomb Raider script has surfaced online. If real, then the game would follow the exploits of an older Lara Croft working with a team of other archaeologists. I haven’t read the documents myself, but I got the impression that Lara, now a legend and with nothing left to prove, has taken some young history buffs under her wing. She also might finally find herself a romantic partner. I’d be very happy if this turns out to be true. Lara Croft hasn’t really evolved as a character in 26 years. Not only does she deserve personal happiness and fulfillment, but she also deserves to take her place in the “former lone wolves turned bossy parental figures” hall of fame alongside Kratos, Dante, and the cast of Mortal Kombat.

In personal news, I’m going to keep trying to hack it in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 this weekend. I’ve spent part of the week playing Two Point Campus (which I will speak about in more depth next week), and I feel like I need to cleanse my palate a bit. This is also a relatively lean weak on big new releases, so I think if anyone needs a moment to catch up — or catch their breath — this is it.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

What to play this week

What’s new:

Hindsight

Turbo Golf Racing

Frogun

The Mortuary Assistant

South of the Circle

Gigabash

Retreat to Enen

New on subscription services:

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Xbox Game Pass)

Shenzhen I/O (Xbox Game Pass)

Calico (Xbox Games with Gold)

Saint’s Row 2 (Xbox Games with Gold)

Amazing Bomberman (Apple Arcade)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PlayStation Plus)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PlayStation Plus)

Little Nightmares (PlayStation Plus)

Calico (Stadia Pro)

Saints Row: The Third – Remastered (Stadia Pro)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (Stadia Pro)

Shantae Half Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (Stadia Pro)

Murder by Numbers (Stadia Pro)

Welcome to Elk (Stadia Pro)

StarCraft: Remastered (Prime Gaming)

Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders (Prime Gaming)

Beasts of Maravilla Island (Prime Gaming)

Recompile (Prime Gaming)

ScourgeBringer (Prime Gaming)

Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises (Prime Gaming)

Control: Ultimate Edition (Prime Gaming)

Myst (Prime Gaming)

Garfield Kart (Prime Gaming)

Steel Assault (Prime Gaming)

Asphalt 9: Legends (GeForce Now)

Lost Light (GeForce Now)

Camp Canyonwood (GeForce Now)

Creeper World 4 (GeForce Now)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (GeForce Now)

Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg (GeForce Now)

Strategic Mind: The Pacific (GeForce Now)

Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism (GeForce Now)

Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom (GeForce Now)

Talisman: Digital Edition (GeForce Now)

Video Horror Society (GeForce Now)