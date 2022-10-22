Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Something about this particular October hasn’t really felt very October to me. Oh, the fall temperatures are starting to set in, and I’m seeing pumpkins by the bushel at every store. But I’m in the mood for spooks, and the games industry this month didn’t really seem to be providing. Then Konami came swooping in with new games in the revived Silent Hill franchise, and that provided enough spooky fodder to keep me going for a while. My favorite out of the games shown was the mysterious “Silent Hill F,” if only because the trailer looks like a new spin on the franchise (and no small amount of trypophobia bait).

Only hours later, Capcom held its own event where it revealed details on its upcoming Resident Evil titles. Gaming’s other long-running, much beloved horror franchise is mostly about DLC and remakes this time. For example, Resident Evil Village’s Rose-centric expansion launches in a few days, and it’s also getting a third-person mode (no, you still won’t be able to see Ethan’s face). But the big draw was the gameplay of the Resident Evil 4 remake, which Capcom revealed via the iconic village battle near the game’s beginning. It looks promisingly atmospheric, and that’s all I can really ask.

As a Bayonetta fan, I feel it would be remiss of me not to address the ongoing voice actor controversy. Two conflicting versions of the story have come to light: The one from former Bayonetta voice Hellena Taylor, and the one from Bloomberg and VGC reports. As of today, Platinum Games has released a statement saying it supports Jennifer Hale in the role and asks that “people please refrain from any further comments that would disrespect Jennifer or any of the other contributors to the series.” This is likely the most we’re going to hear officially on the topic. I do, however, hope that the conversation about pay for voice actors in the games industry continues.

As for me, you might know that we’re holding another GamesBeat Summit next week! I’ll be there, along with some of my colleagues to talk about the future of the games industry. Now that I’m no longer playing Gotham Knights, I hope to finally get around to finishing A Plague Tale: Requiem. Let’s see if I can get through it without crying.

What to play this week

What’s new:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Gotham Knights

New Tales From The Borderlands

Scorn

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Marvel Snap

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

Batora – Lost Haven

New on subscription services:

Amnesia: Collection (Xbox Game Pass)

Amnesia: Rebirth (Xbox Game Pass)

Phantom Abyss (Xbox Game Pass)

Soma (Xbox Game Pass)

Persona 5 Royal (Xbox Game Pass)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Dragon Quest Builders (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Inside (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

The Medium (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Hohokum (PS Plus Extra & Premium)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (PS Plus Premium)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (PS Plus Premium)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS Plus Premium)

Limbo (PS Plus Premium)

Ultra Street Fighter IV (PS Plus Premium)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (PS Plus Premium)

Everyday Shooter (PS Plus Premium)

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (GeForce Now)

The Tenants (GeForce Now)

Faith: The Unholy Trinity (GeForce Now)

Evoland Legendary Edition (GeForce Now)

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (GeForce Now)

Monster Outbreak (GeForce Now)