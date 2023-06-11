Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Keanu Reeves is coming back as Johnny Silverhand in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion.

Microsoft made the announcement during the Xbox Showcase today. The expansion arrives on September 26 from CD Projekt Red, maker of Cyberpunk 2077, which debuted with a lot of bugs in 2020. The game eventually got a lot of fixes.

This one looks as cinematic as the last game, which I played for a solid 50 hours or so. I’m all for more Keanu Reeves.